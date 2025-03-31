Phil Mickelson calls for 'fullest extent of the law' against man who attacked an elderly Tesla driver

Phil Mickelson recently called for action against a man who was seen approaching and attacking a senior Tesla driver. The video was shared on X on March 31, 2025. The LIV Golfer reposted the tweet, giving his take.

The veteran golfer is quite famous on X and often shares different updates with his 881K followers on the social media platform. In the video he reposted, a man could be seen illegally blocking the way of a Tesla vehicle on a busy road. Shortly after, the clip showed him coming out of his car and attacking the elderly Tesla driver.

While expressing his take on this matter, Phil Mickelson demanded punishment for the attacker:

"This poor lady should never have to experience this. The government needs to give the police the support they need so the police can protect her and all citizens. It starts by punishing Robert Antherton to the fullest extent of the law."

Mickelson is one of the most popular names in professional golf. The six-time Major winner joined the Saudi PIF-backed golf league back in 2022. The veteran golfer is quite open to express his take on different matters, even beyond golf.

Phil Mickelson's condemnation of Antherton (the man in the video) comes at a very crucial time. For the last few months, there has been a relentless rise in Tesla cars getting vandalised and attacked.

This wave includes Tesla dealerships being broken into and often set afire by the attackers. It's evident that Elon Musk's company is going through a hard time. From months before Phil Mickelson’s tweet today, reports have been pouring in of Tesla vehicles being attacked.

Since the beginning of this year, Musk's electric vehicles and the company has been targeted across the globe. Tesla cars, cybertrucks, dealerships in the Canada, Italy, France, Germany have faced vandalism. Also, violent attacks on different properties carrying Musk's company logo have been on the rise.

Phil Mickelson fires back at attackers of Elon Musk's company

This is not the first time Lefty has openly expressed his opinion on the Tesla attacks. Earlier this month, the 54-year old veteran golfer commented on the U.S. president's probable take on this matter.

Donald Trump, reportedly wanted to label the attacks on Tesla cars and dealerships as "domestic terrorism". Phil Mickelson expressed support to the President's reported notion. He reposted the tweet with a simple reaction that had three words:

"As he should"

Mickelson has been public with his defense of Elon Musk for quite some time now. Previously, through a tweet, Phil Mickelson lauded Musk for SpaceX's latest rescue mission.

Lefty is currently leading the HyFlyers GC in the Saudi PIF-backed golf league. His last action was in LIV Golf Singapore where he tied for the 19th spot on the leaderboard. After three rounds at Serapong Course, Sentosa, Mickelson finished the competition 4-under 209.

