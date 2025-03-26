Phil Mickelson’s big swing showcased by 1.11M-subscribed YouTuber ahead of The Masters 2025

Phil Mickelson’s swing was recently showcased by Grant Horvat via a story on the latter's Instagram profile. The veteran golfer was seen swinging hard as a few weeks remain before The Masters Tournament.

The lefty has been playing in the Saudi Arabia PIF-backed golf league since 2022, after his exit from the PGA Tour. The HyFlyers GC captain made headlines after his solo third at LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025. Horvat and Phil Michelson teamed up on the golf course, where the golfer was spotted swinging his club.

Horvat shared it on his Instagram story with the caption:

"Wait for it @philmickelson"

Grant Horvat shares Mickelson’s swing video on Instagram story/source: @granthorvat on IG

NUCLR Golf also shared the clip featuring Mickelson’s swing on X (previously Twitter):

"🚨💣🏌️‍♂️#WATCH: Phil Mickelson is launching bombs ahead of The Masters. (Via: @GrantHorvatGolf)"

Horvat is a well-known figure in the golf community when it comes to the YouTube sphere of golf-related content. He is also the winner of the 2025 Creator Classic, where the TaylorMade staffer won the tournament after a 15-foot birdie at the first playoff hole.

Apart from collaborating with Mickelson, Horvat has done collab videos with popular names in the sport, like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, John Daly, and Dustin Johnson, among others. Horvat's YouTube channel currently has around 1.11 million subscribers.

Mickelson will be starting for the 32nd time at The Masters this year. He is a six-time major winner, among which, three wins are from Augusta. Mickelson won The Masters Tournament in 2004, 2006, and 2010. If he wins the green jacket once more this year, Mickelson will join the ranks with golfing great Arnold Palmer.

Phil Mickelson expresses confidence about The Masters

Golf: LIV Golf Dallas Team Championship - Finals - Source: Imagn

Weeks before Augusta, Mickelson’s performance at LIV Golf Hong Kong got his name in the news headlines. The HyFlyers GC captain earned himself the podium for the first time in LIV Golf. The Lefty shot a final round of 7-under 65 on Sunday, which also got him to the 15th spot on LIV Golf Individual Standings.

After the event, Mickelson talked about his performance (quoted by Golf.com):

"I’ve been playing really well at home, and it’s great to take it here. I didn’t putt well at Adelaide, otherwise I would have contended there, as well. I played really good golf, and I had about four or five putts — today even — that could have gone lower and been an ultra low round to make a run."

Furthermore, the 54-year-old was confident about his performance in the upcoming Masters Tournament. He said (quoted by Golf.com):

"The fact is I’m hitting a lot of good shots. I’m playing some good golf, and this is a building week as I continue to build into LIV and my goal of accomplishing a win in LIV as well as winning another major, getting ready for Augusta."

Phil Mickelson finished T43 at Augusta last year. It was way out of bounds from his runner-up rank back in 2023. Last year, Mickelson finished at Augusta National with an eight over par score, with an overall 73-75-74-74 through the four rounds.

