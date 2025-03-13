Who won the 2025 Creator Classic ft. Bryan Bros, other influencers? Final leaderboard explored

The first event on the 2025 Creator Classic series has just been concluded ahead of the Players Championship. After a playoff and a putt on the 17th hole, popular YouTube golfer Grant Hovart won the tournament with a score of one-over.

The inaugural Creator Classic event was held in 2024 ahead of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club. This year, the event was held at TPC Sawgrass and it featured some of the biggest golf content creators, including The Bryan Bros, Wesley and George Bryan, Gabby Golf Girl, and Fat Perez.

The 10 golf content creators in the Creator Classic field played eight holes in a stroke-play format. They started at the 10th hole and ended at the famed 17th hole. The top three players, Grant Hovart, Soly Solomon, and George Bryan, then proceeded to play a sudden death playoff. Hovart eventually won with a 15-foot birdie putt.

Take a look at the winning moment:

Here’s the full leaderboard from the event:

Winner: Grant Hovart (+1)

T2: Soly Solomon (+2)

T3: George Bryan, IV (+1)

4: Roger Steele (+3)

5: Fat Perez (+4)

T6: Kyle Berkshire (+6)

T6: Tisha Alyn (+6)

T6: Gabby Golf Girl (+6)

T6: Wesley Bryan (+6)

10: Trent Ryan (+29)

“That was the most nervous I’ve ever been”: Creator Classic winner Grant Hovart reveals

At the end of the game, Creator Classic winner Grant Hovart revealed that although he had an awesome time, it was also a nerve racking experience for him.

“At the beginning of the day, that was the most nervous I’ve ever been, and I think today I kind of proved something to myself, that I can handle the nerves. In the past, I’ve got so tight and kind of guided it, and today I was actually swinging pretty free. It was awesome,” Hovart said. (Via PGA Tour)

Hovart also shared that although the final putt at the 17th hole was not the easiest to play, he was able to conquer it.

“It was 131, pitching wedge [on 17]. Perfect number. That last putt I just made, that was not an easy putt, and I was so happy to see that go in. I’d rather do that than wimp a par in there and win with par,” Hovart added.

After winning, Hovart was all smiles as he pumped his fists in the air and exchanged high-fives and hugs with his fellow competitors.

Notably, one of the highlights of the game was Fat Perez's birdie on the 17th hole. He drained a 50-footer using a serpentine putt that drew loud cheers from the audience.

This year, there will be two more creator classic events, unlike last year, where there was just one. The next event will be held at the Philadelphia Cricket Club in May, ahead of the Truist Championship. After that, in a full circle moment, the 2025 Creator Classic series will head back to the East Lake Golf Club, ahead of the Tour Championship.

