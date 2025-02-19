2025 Creator Classic format explained

The 2025 Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass returns on March 12, featuring 10 of golf's top content creators for a nine-hole event ahead of THE PLAYERS championship. Open to Wednesday ticket holders, the event will be streamed live on the PGA Tour's YouTube channel, GOLF channel, and ESPN+.

Other streaming platforms include Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Prime Video, Fire TV, Tubi, Xumo Play, and LG Channels. PGA TOUR shared this news in one of their X posts on February 19. The captions read:

"The Creator Classic returns

Golf's top content creators are taking on @TPCSawgrass' back nine on Wednesday, March 12, the eve of @THEPLAYERS championship. See who's getting a chance on the island Green."

Competitors will face eight holes of stroke play, starting on the par-4 10th hole. Following that, the top three players will advance to a sudden-death playoff on the island-green 17th hole. The winner will be crowned there.

Moreover, the pairing and tee times will be announced a day before the event. In addition to that, the Creator Classic will be produced with ShotLink-powered scoring, Trackman shot tracing with drone-assisted visuals, and on-screen graphics. Meanwhile, the broadcast team features media personalities Shane Bacon, Doug Smith, Skratch Dan Rapaport, and golf influencer Paige Spiranac.

Interestingly, Pro Shop Studios, the group behind Netflix's Full Swing and Happy Gilmore 2, will collaborate with PAG TOUR studios for broadcasting. Moreover the first 2024 creator classic drew over 2.7 million YouTube views, becoming YouTube's second most trending video. It engaged around 60 million golf fans in a span of four weeks.

The 2025 Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass Field explained

The 2025 Creators Classic at TPC Sawgrass will feature several golf content creators. The returning competitors include Bryan Bros, known for their trick shots and course challenges. There will be Perez from Bob Does Sports, alongside Gabby Golf Girl and Roger Steele.

Some new faces include Grant Horvant, a former college golfer with a current, strong social media presence, and Kyle Berkshire. Tisha Alyn is a professional golfer turned influencer. Soly from No Laying Up, and a Barstool Sports personality will round out the lineup, determined through a qualifier.

Apart from that, two other creator events are going to take place this season. One will be held at the Truist Championship on the Wissahickon course at the Philadelphia Cricket Club.

The next event will be at the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club. However, Specific details on those fields and formats will be announced at a later date. On top of that, fans planning to watch the Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass can purchase a stadium pass for Wednesday at THE PLAYERS Championship.

