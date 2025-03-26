When Tiger Woods revealed why he married his ex-wife Elin Nordegren

Tiger Woods is arguably one of the most famous professional golfers ever. While this fame did Woods plenty of good, it also made his private life public. One such area of his private life that became open to public scrutiny was the golfer's marriage to former Swedish model Elin Nordegren.

Woods and Elin tied the knot in 2004 but headed for divorce six years later in 2010. The couple went through their fair share of troubles, all of which was public knowledge. However, in 2010, Tiger Woods revealed the real reason behind why he married his ex-wife.

ESPN's reporter Tom Rinaldi asked Woods:

"I ask this question respectfully, but of course at a distance from your family life. When you look at it now, why did you get married?"

The golfer answered in the interview:

"Why? Because I loved her. I loved Elin with everything I have. And that's something that makes me feel even worse, that I did this to someone I loved that much."

Despite going through a rough past, Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren continue to remain cordial. An example of their cordial relationship was seen when Elin became one of the first people to know Woods was dating U.S. President Donald Trump's ex-daughter-in-law Vanessa Trump.

Tiger Woods makes it official with Vanessa Trump

Tiger Woods has found love again as he confirmed to be dating Donald Trump Jr's ex-wife, Vanessa Trump. Reports of Woods and Vanessa dating first emerged when the Daily Mail reported it on March 13th. As per PEOPLE Magazine, Vanessa's ex-husband was 'cool' with their relationship.

However, it's worth noting that when this report came to light, Woods and Vanessa hadn't made their relationship official. It is only recently that Woods posted an image of himself and Vanessa along with a statement that confirmed their relationship. On X, the PGA Tour legend wrote:

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

Before Woods confirmed his relationship with Vanessa Trump, the latter along with Kai was spotted at TGL and even at The Genesis Invitational. However, there were no reports or speculations about them dating at that time.

What connects Tiger Woods and Vanessa more?

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump both come from different walks of life. However, what unites them is that they both are parents. While Woods is a father to his son Charlie Woods, Vanessa is a mother to Kai Trump and four other children through her ex-husband Donald Trump Jr.

It's worth noting that Charlie Woods and Kai Trump are both budding golfers. While they both were recently spotted playing at the Sage Junior Invitational, Kai also went viral when she committed to playing collegiate golf for the University of Miami. Woods' son finished T25 at Sage Junior Invitational, and Vanessa's daughter finished at the last position of the leaderboard.

