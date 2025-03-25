"We needle each other" - When Charlie Woods was evaluated by Tiger Woods as a teammate

Charlie Woods and his father, legendary professional golfer Tiger Woods, have played in the PNC Championship five times. Back in 2022, when the father-son duo played in the tournament, they tied for 8th place along with Team O’Meara and Team Spieth.

Speaking to the press after the tournament, Tiger shared his views about his son and teammate. When asked what he had learned about Charlie as a teammate after playing with him twice in the tournament, he replied:

“Well, he's a great teammate. He's my son. We have -- we have fun out there. At the end of the day, that's what it's all about. It's about us having an opportunity to bond. We do this at home all the time, and you know, you guys are now seeing what we do all the time at home. We just have fun.

We needle each other. We encourage each other. It goes back and forth. It just -- it's just an amazing relationship, and it just deepens the bond between father and son. It's been incredible over the years to be able to share this stage and this atmosphere with him.”

In the 2022 PNC Championship, not the Woods duo but another father-son pair, Vijay Singh and Qass Singh, won the title.

The first-ever PNC Championship was held in 1995, and at that time, it was called the Father-Son Tournament. Later, it expanded to include parents, daughters, and grandchildren. The tournament is open to all Major and The Players Championship winners of the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, and PGA Tour Champions.

Is Charlie Woods following in his legendary father’s footsteps?

Born on February 8, 2009, Charlie Woods has played with his father, Tiger Woods, five times in the PNC Championship. The father-son duo first participated in the tournament in 2020 and then in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. When Charlie entered the golf course in 2020 for the first time to play in the PNC Championship, he became the youngest competitor in the tournament’s history.

The junior Woods won his first Junior Golf Tour Major Championship at Royal Palm Beach in June 2023. In February last year, he played his first-ever pre-qualifying tournament for the PGA Tour at the Cognizant Classic. He has already qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur after winning the qualifying event. However, he failed to make the cut by 18 shots.

On March 22, Charlie finished 11-over at the Junior Invitational Tournament at Sage Valley, tying for 25th place in the boys’ division. He started his last day well, scoring three birdies after a bogey on the third hole. But the later part of the game proved too much for him, as he scored four bogeys and a double bogey.

Along with Charlie Woods, the granddaughter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, Kai Trump, was also a major attraction at Sage Valley.

