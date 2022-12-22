How was Charlie Woods' 2022? A look back at the young golfer's season

Charlie Woods drew much attention in 2022 as he competed in his third consecutive PNC Championship.

This year, the 13-year-old golfer has competed in eight tournaments, most of which have been on the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour and the Junior PGA Tour South Florida.

In November 2022, Junior Woods competed in the Notah Begay III Boys' Jr. Golf National Championship. Charlie Woods finished 48th in the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour Boys 11-13 age group.

He has participated in four Junior PGA Tour South Florida tournaments and four Hurricane Junior Golf Tour. Charlie finished 22nd, 40th, 23rd, and 28th on the South Florida Tour, while on Hurricane, he was tied for second, first, tenth, and first.

Charlie Woods competed in the star-studded PNC Championship, held at the Ritz Carlton Golf Course from December 15 to December 18. He tied for fifth place with his father, Tiger Woods. It was their third tournament; they tied for second place last year and competed in the 2020 PNC Championship.

Charlie Woods's 2022 Score

Hurricane Junior Golf Tour

Disney Junior Open

Date: February 5 -6

Score: 75-72=147 (+3)

Position: 2nd

South Florida Junior Open

Date: February 23-24

Score: 74-78=152 (+8)

Position: T-1st

PGA National Junior Open

Date: April 24-25

Score: 82-80= 162 (+18)

Position: 10th

Major Championship

Date: June 5-6

Score: 72-73= 145 (+1)

Position: 1st

Junior PGA South Florida

Medalist Tour- Plantation preserve

Date: June 1-2

Score: 77-77= 154 (+10)

Position: T-22

Nicklaus Junior Championship

Date: June 18-19

Score: 83-75= 158 (+15)

Position: T-40

SFPGA Labor Day Classic

Date: September 3-5

Score: 76-78-78=232 (+16)

Position: T-23rd

Medalist Tour-PGA National Estates

Date: September 10-11

Score: 78-77= 155 (+11)

Position= T-28th

Charlie Woods took a jab at his father

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods played together at the 2022 PNC Championship. The duo enjoyed their time together, and Charlie took a jab at his father during their conversation with the media.

He said jokingly:

"Yesterday, that's the best he's ever played in a while, and that kind of shocked me."

It's worth noting that Tiger Woods took a break after his devastating car accident in February 2021. When he returned to play at the Hero World Challenge in December 2022, he developed plantar fasciitis, forcing him to miss the tournament.

When his son mocked his playing, Tiger Woods said:

"Yeah, I used to be good."

Fans have noticed uncanny similarities between Tiger Woods and Charlie woods. From their winning shot to their walking style, Charlie is a carbon copy of his dad.

Charlie Woods is frequently featured in newspaper headlines. Despite being a junior, the star kid has amassed a vast fan base worldwide. He is well-liked by golf fans and is thus often surrounded by the media.

Despite this, his father kept him away from the paparazzi and never forced him to do anything against his will. During one of his media interviews during the PNC Championship, Tiger stated that Charlie is his own person, even though he is following in his dad's footsteps.

