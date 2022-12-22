Tiger Woods' $5.1 million 'Tiger Slam' iron set was the costliest golf item sold in 2022

Tiger Woods irons sold for a record-shattering amount at the Spring 2022 Golden Age Auction held from March 23 to April 9. They were the same irons he used to win four of his major championships in 2000 and 2001.

The Tiger Slam iron set includes nine Titleist 681 T-irons, two Vokey wedges, and two irons through pitching wedges that were sold at $5,156,162, a record-breaking price for all golf memorabilia, as reported by SI. The golf gear has the name "Tiger" stamped on it and carries an affidavit. Polygraph results from Steve Mata, former vice president of player promotions at Titleist, and Rick Nelson, former Titleist president, were also included to verify that the tools are original.

Woods won the US Open, the British Open, and the PGA Tour Championship with these irons, followed by the 2001 Masters. They were first sold to Todd Brock, a private equity investor, by Steve Mata for $57,242 in 2010. Twelve years later, Brock sold it, making a profit of $5,098,920.

The auction smashed the record set in 2013 when a green jacket belonging to Horton Smith was sold at $682,000. It was the same jacket with which Horton won his first Masters.

Tiger Woods dominates the Golden Age Auction

The Golden Age Auction was organized from November 22, 2022 to December 10, 2022 with dozens of antique items sold for an astonishing amount. More than 40 items belonging to 15-time major champion winner Tiger Woods was auctioned at the event.

Here is the list of all the Tiger Woods items sold at the Gold history auction, as reported by Golden Age Auction:

Tiger Woods' Sunday Red Shirt from 2010 Masters Tournament: $139,349 Tiger Woods' Personal Nike Putter w/ Mark Steinberg Letter: $18,830 Tiger Woods' Sunday 2000 US Open Golf Glove (Signed & Inscribed by Tiger): $96,198 High Grade Tiger Woods Signed Nike Golf Ball: $3,764 Complete Run of Masters Badges 1962-2020: $9,210 Tiger Woods Signed & Possibly Used Rookie-Era Titleist Golf Ball: $3,037 Upper Deck Tiger Woods Signed Goodwin Champions 1/1 Golf Card/Artwork: $4,446 Tiger Woods Signed 1992 PGA Debut Program (Signed by 16 Year Old Tiger): $2,598 Tiger Woods signed 2019 Masters Flag: $5,198 Tiger Woods Signed Undated Masters Flag: $2,659 Tiger Woods Signed 2008 US Open "Sunday Red" Shirt (#80/100): $3,228 Masters Champions Dinner Flag Signed by 27 Champs w/ Tiger, Jack, Arnie: $3,925 Tiger Woods Signed 1999 PGA Championship Flag: $1,774 Tiger Woods Signed 2000 Open Championship Flag: $4,184 Tiger Woods Signed 2002 US Open Flag: $1,613 Tiger Woods Signed 2005 Masters Flag: $2,598 Tiger Woods Signed 2006 Open Championship Flag: $1,466 Tiger Woods Signed 2006 PGA Championship Flag: $1,212 Tiger Woods Signed 2007 PGA Championship Flag: $1,212 Tiger Woods Signed 2008 US Open Flag: $1,774 1996 SI for Kids Magazine with Tiger Woods Rookie Card Inside: $2,147 Tiger Woods Signed & Framed 2000 US Open Flag: $1,951 Tiger Woods Signed & Framed 2005 Open Championship Flag: $1,613 Complete Set of Tiger Woods Victory Masters Badges: $1,613 Tiger Woods Autographed Augusta National Scorecard: $2,147 1998 Champions of Golf "Gold Foil" Binder with Gold Foil Tiger Woods Card: $425 Tiger Woods Signed Nike Golf Shoes: $2,147 2001 Upper Deck SP Authentic Golf Sealed Box: $1,613 The 1997 Masters My Story by Tiger Woods (Signed by Tiger): $1,613 Tiger Woods signed Nike Glove: $1,268 Presidents Cup Flag Signed by U.S. & International Teams w/ Tiger Woods: $1,466 Tiger Woods Signed 2004 Upper Deck SP Signature Golf Card: $684 1998 Champions of Golf Tiger Card "Gold Foil" PSA 8: $828 Tiger Woods Signed 2000 PGA Championship Flag: $3,044 Tiger Woods & Vijay Singh Signed Buick Open Flag: $412 Tiger Woods Signed Medinah Major Championships Flag: $1,067 Target World Challenge Flag signed by Tiger Woods & others: $452 1996 US Amateur Complete Set of Tickets (Tiger Woods Victory): $547 Tiger Woods signed Huge Masters House Flag: $2,992 Official Armbands for Tiger Woods' Open Championship Victories: $60 2001 Upper Deck Golf Cards Premier Edition Sealed Box: $404

