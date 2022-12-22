Tiger Woods' $5.1 million 'Tiger Slam' iron set was the costliest golf item sold in 2022

Tiger Woods irons sold for a record-shattering amount at the Spring 2022 Golden Age Auction held from March 23 to April 9. They were the same irons he used to win four of his major championships in 2000 and 2001.
The Tiger Slam iron set includes nine Titleist 681 T-irons, two Vokey wedges, and two irons through pitching wedges that were sold at $5,156,162, a record-breaking price for all golf memorabilia, as reported by SI. The golf gear has the name "Tiger" stamped on it and carries an affidavit. Polygraph results from Steve Mata, former vice president of player promotions at Titleist, and Rick Nelson, former Titleist president, were also included to verify that the tools are original.
Woods won the US Open, the British Open, and the PGA Tour Championship with these irons, followed by the 2001 Masters. They were first sold to Todd Brock, a private equity investor, by Steve Mata for $57,242 in 2010. Twelve years later, Brock sold it, making a profit of $5,098,920.
The auction smashed the record set in 2013 when a green jacket belonging to Horton Smith was sold at $682,000. It was the same jacket with which Horton won his first Masters.
Tiger Woods dominates the Golden Age Auction
The Golden Age Auction was organized from November 22, 2022 to December 10, 2022 with dozens of antique items sold for an astonishing amount. More than 40 items belonging to 15-time major champion winner Tiger Woods was auctioned at the event.
Here is the list of all the Tiger Woods items sold at the Gold history auction, as reported by Golden Age Auction:
- Tiger Woods' Sunday Red Shirt from 2010 Masters Tournament: $139,349
- Tiger Woods' Personal Nike Putter w/ Mark Steinberg Letter: $18,830
- Tiger Woods' Sunday 2000 US Open Golf Glove (Signed & Inscribed by Tiger): $96,198
- High Grade Tiger Woods Signed Nike Golf Ball: $3,764
- Complete Run of Masters Badges 1962-2020: $9,210
- Tiger Woods Signed & Possibly Used Rookie-Era Titleist Golf Ball: $3,037
- Upper Deck Tiger Woods Signed Goodwin Champions 1/1 Golf Card/Artwork: $4,446
- Tiger Woods Signed 1992 PGA Debut Program (Signed by 16 Year Old Tiger): $2,598
- Tiger Woods signed 2019 Masters Flag: $5,198
- Tiger Woods Signed Undated Masters Flag: $2,659
- Tiger Woods Signed 2008 US Open "Sunday Red" Shirt (#80/100): $3,228
- Masters Champions Dinner Flag Signed by 27 Champs w/ Tiger, Jack, Arnie: $3,925
- Tiger Woods Signed 1999 PGA Championship Flag: $1,774
- Tiger Woods Signed 2000 Open Championship Flag: $4,184
- Tiger Woods Signed 2002 US Open Flag: $1,613
- Tiger Woods Signed 2005 Masters Flag: $2,598
- Tiger Woods Signed 2006 Open Championship Flag: $1,466
- Tiger Woods Signed 2006 PGA Championship Flag: $1,212
- Tiger Woods Signed 2007 PGA Championship Flag: $1,212
- Tiger Woods Signed 2008 US Open Flag: $1,774
- 1996 SI for Kids Magazine with Tiger Woods Rookie Card Inside: $2,147
- Tiger Woods Signed & Framed 2000 US Open Flag: $1,951
- Tiger Woods Signed & Framed 2005 Open Championship Flag: $1,613
- Complete Set of Tiger Woods Victory Masters Badges: $1,613
- Tiger Woods Autographed Augusta National Scorecard: $2,147
- 1998 Champions of Golf "Gold Foil" Binder with Gold Foil Tiger Woods Card: $425
- Tiger Woods Signed Nike Golf Shoes: $2,147
- 2001 Upper Deck SP Authentic Golf Sealed Box: $1,613
- The 1997 Masters My Story by Tiger Woods (Signed by Tiger): $1,613
- Tiger Woods signed Nike Glove: $1,268
- Presidents Cup Flag Signed by U.S. & International Teams w/ Tiger Woods: $1,466
- Tiger Woods Signed 2004 Upper Deck SP Signature Golf Card: $684
- 1998 Champions of Golf Tiger Card "Gold Foil" PSA 8: $828
- Tiger Woods Signed 2000 PGA Championship Flag: $3,044
- Tiger Woods & Vijay Singh Signed Buick Open Flag: $412
- Tiger Woods Signed Medinah Major Championships Flag: $1,067
- Target World Challenge Flag signed by Tiger Woods & others: $452
- 1996 US Amateur Complete Set of Tickets (Tiger Woods Victory): $547
- Tiger Woods signed Huge Masters House Flag: $2,992
- Official Armbands for Tiger Woods' Open Championship Victories: $60
- 2001 Upper Deck Golf Cards Premier Edition Sealed Box: $404