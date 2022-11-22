Tiger Woods' Sunday red shirt from historic Masters put up for auction, expected to go for millions 

Tiger Woods is even considered to be the greatest golfer of all time by many. An inductee of the World Golf Hall of Fame, Woods' memorabilia has gained considerable popularity in recent years.

With the spike in interest in materials associated with Tiger Woods, Golden Age Auctions has now put up a vintage Sunday red Nike shirt worn by him for auction. The T-shirt in question was worn by the 15-time major champion in the final round of the 2010 Masters.

The auction for the 'rare' vintage shirt began on November 21, 2022, and will go on until Saturday, December 10. Interestingly, the opening bid for the shirt was $5,000, almost half of what the owner paid for it in the first place. However, the final price is expected to be in the millions, as per the auctioneers.

Tiger Woods' red shirt for auction (Image via Golf Digest)

Tiger Woods' red shirt up for auction

It is pertinent to note that no Tiger Woods shirt has been sold for $100,000 to date. However, the sellers wish to replicate the recent sale of Michael Jordan and Diego Maradona soccer jersey auctions which saw each piece go for over $9 million.

Speaking about the shirt for auction, Ryan Carey of Golden Age Auctions said, as quoted by Golf Digest:

“Game-worn sports memorabilia, especially items photo-matched to a memorable moment or historic event, are setting records all around the world this year… A Michael Jordan jersey recently sold for $10.1 million at Sotheby’s, and a Diego Maradona soccer jersey recently sold for $9.3 million.”

Autograph @Autograph



Sapphire & Ruby statues hand-signed by Tiger Woods.



Hold a Tiger Woods Iconic Fist Pumps Set on Tuesday April 26 at 2pm ET to receive a statue in the rarity of your set. fal.cn/TigerWoodsColl… @TigerWoods Immortal Statues.Sapphire & Ruby statues hand-signed by Tiger Woods.Hold a Tiger Woods Iconic Fist Pumps Set on Tuesday April 26 at 2pm ET to receive a statue in the rarity of your set. .@TigerWoods Immortal Statues.Sapphire & Ruby statues hand-signed by Tiger Woods.Hold a Tiger Woods Iconic Fist Pumps Set on Tuesday April 26 at 2pm ET to receive a statue in the rarity of your set. ⛳️ fal.cn/TigerWoodsColl… https://t.co/FaKg6lodKd

It is noteworthy that the shirt being sold was worn by Tiger Woods in 2010, marking his first tournament appearance since his s*x scandal. He finished T-4 in the event. As per the sellers, the lack of Woods-worn shirts in the market enhances their value. The shirt is also signed by Woods.

Carey added:

“We believe this is the only Sunday red from a Masters Tournament that has been auctioned, and the others might not surface… Normally that (Woods’ signature) would help the price a tiny bit, but I think it helps even more with this one. It has a massive inscription that says '2010 Masters Final Round,' and Tiger doesn’t autograph stuff like that very often. It’s a huge autograph, too. This one is special that he did that.”

According to the sellers, the Woods memorabilia was first bought in an auction for just $10,780 six years ago. However, they plan to change the fact that the item values so less compared to the ones worn by Jordan and other GOATs in the sports world.

He added:

“That was crazy that it went for so little… This will go for much more. A Tiger Woods tournament-worn shirt has never sold for $100,000. Expect that to change with this shirt.”

Heritage Auctions Sports @Heritage_Sport



Signed Hole-In-One ball from his first pro tournament at 1996 Greater Milwaukee Open



2007 Buick Invitational match-worn polo, photomatched to his 55th career win



sports.ha.com/c/auction-home… Two huge Tiger Woods items closing tonightSigned Hole-In-One ball from his first pro tournament at 1996 Greater Milwaukee Open2007 Buick Invitational match-worn polo, photomatched to his 55th career win Two huge Tiger Woods items closing tonight⛳️ Signed Hole-In-One ball from his first pro tournament at 1996 Greater Milwaukee Open⛳️ 2007 Buick Invitational match-worn polo, photomatched to his 55th career winsports.ha.com/c/auction-home… https://t.co/YfEWBMqpQ5

It is pertinent to note that Tiger irons have been sold for $5.156 million in the past. Recently, a fan put up Tiger Woods' first hole-in-one ball up for auction. Unsurprisingly, the ball from his professional debut at the Greater Milwaukee Open in 1996 was sold for $186,000 last week.

