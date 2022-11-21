How many golf courses have been designed by Tiger Woods?

US golfer Tiger Woods is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time. With 82 wins, he's tied for most PGA Tour victories with Sam Snead. He's also ranked second for most Major wins, trailing Jack Nicklaus (18) by three.

Along with creating an illustrious legacy, Woods has also designed some awe-inspiring golf courses. He has founded TGR Design, a firm that seeks to create some phenomenal and exceptional golf courses. Woods has designed nine golf courses through the firm.

His golf courses are known for being playable, fun and extremely beautiful. A known fan of classic golf courses, Woods has incorporated the early 20th century 'Golden Age' traits into his designs. He has also made the point to give importance to short course both as a complement to big courses and giving the players a distinct experience.

Which is the first golf course Tiger Woods designed?

Bluejack National (Image via bluejacknational.com)

Tiger Woods started his golf course designing journey with Bluejack National in 2014. He saw a value in the defunct golf course that dated to the mid-1980s and gave it new life.

The Bluejack National is located near Houston, Texas, in United States. It features pines, stately hardwoods with pinelands and is spread over 755 acres of rolling hills and stunning wooded countryside. Tiger Woods kept in mind the playability, shot-making and enjoyment of golfers when designing the Bluejack National.

The course offers wide landing areas. The fast and tough course conditions emphasise proper ball placement and tactical approaches to the greens. The greens are shaped to be speedy, while the surrounding areas are closely mowed to encourage imagination.

The natural lakes and streams provide a memorable playing experience. While it's built to challenge experienced golfers, it has also been designed to give a fun experience to golfers of all levels.

The ten-hole par-3 'The Playgrounds' course at Bluejack National, in addition to the 18-hole championship course, offers a distinctive, unstructured golfing experience that's great for socialising with friends and family or excellent short-game practise.

Certainly, Tigers Woods not only has expertise in playing amazing golf but also in designing some impressive golf courses.

