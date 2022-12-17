“Watching Charlie get into the game…” – Golf world excited for Charlie-Tiger Woods’ team-up at the PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods are again on the same golf course, playing side by side. The father-son duo is playing at the ongoing PNC Championship, scheduled to take place from December 15 to 18.

Charlie and Tiger are coming together to play as a team for the third time. However, they are yet to register their win at the tournament. They missed the chance to win the trophy in 2021 and settled for second place.

Golf enthusiasts are highly excited to watch them play together. Last year, Matt Kuchar and his son, Carson, were paired in the championship's final round with Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods. Recalling the moment, Matt shared his experience in one of his interviews, as reported by Golf Weekly earlier this week.

Matt Kuchar said:

"My son may be the last of his generation, of his age, to play alongside Tiger Woods. I don't know many kids younger than 15 that will get to play with Tiger in a competition. It's pretty cool."

Kuchar is still looking forward to having an amazing experience with family at the PNC Championship. Adding to his statement, the golfer said:

"Watching Charlie get into the game makes Tiger just look that much more human. Seeing the dad's side, the pride of watching his son play and play well. Everyone watching at home can relate."

"We're looking forward to it"- Tiger Woods talks about the PNC Championship

All eyes will be on Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods at the 2022 PNC Championship. Woods was on hiatus from playing because of a car injury in which he hurt his leg.

He was slated to return to the Hero World Challenge but could not compete as he developed plantar fasciitis. Woods played in a television exhibition series called 'The Match' on December 10 but lost to Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

The 15-time major champion is now looking forward to registering his first victory of 2022 at the PNC Championship.

Ahead of the first round of the tournament, Woods talked about his past two years of experience. He said:

"The last couple of years have been magical. And to be able to do it again, we're looking forward to it."

The golf world is more interested in watching Charlie than Tiger. When the media asked Padraig Harrington about the same, he also said he would be watching Junior Woods.

Harrington said:

"Charlie. Charlie. Charlie. Actually, to be honest, definitely Charlie, Charlie, Charlie, Charlie...I'm more interested in Charlie."

It is important to note that the PNC Championship will have its finale on Sunday, December 18.

2022 PNC Championship field

Stewart Cink and Connor Cink

John Daly and John Daly II

David Duval and Brady Duval

Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo

Jim Furyk and Tanner Furyk

Padraig Harrington and Patrick Harrington

Nelly Korda and Petr Korda

Matt Kuchar and Carson Kuchar

Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer

Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman

Justin Leonard and Luke Leonard

Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara

Gary Player and Jordan Player

Nick Price and Greg Price

Vijay Singh and Qass Singh

Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee

Jordan Spieth and Shawn Spieth

Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas

Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods

Poll : 0 votes