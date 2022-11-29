What is plantar fasciitis? Tiger Woods withdraws from Hero World Challenge due to foot inflammation

Tiger Woods has dropped his name from the Hero World Challenge, citing a foot injury, scientifically termed plantar fasciitis.

The 15-time major champion, who was on hiatus due to a devastating car accident last year, announced that he finds it difficult to walk due to his injury and is thus forced to pull his name from the championship scheduled to begin on Thursday. Sepp Straka will be taking Tiger Woods' place in the championship.

Plantar fasciitis is the most common cause of heel pain, which involves inflammation of a thick band of tissues. According to the Mayo Clinic, fasciitis causes stabbing pain with the first step in the morning and gradually diminishes but may reappear after standing for a long time.

Woods released a statement on his Twitter account on Monday. He said:

"In preparation and practice for this week's Hero World Challenge, I've developed plantar fasciitis in my right foot, which is making it difficult to walk. "

However, Tiger Woods is looking forward to competing at the PNC Championship and The Match. He went on to say:

"After consulting with my doctors and trainers, I have decided to withdraw this week and focus on my hosting duties. My plan is still to compete in The Match and PNC Championship."

It is important to note that Tiger Woods is the host of the Hero World Challenge.

Tiger Woods will be competing at the PNC Championship

Woods last competed in July at the British Open in St. Andrews before taking a brief injury break.

In February 2001, Tiger was involved in a car accident and injured his leg. He was on complete bed rest and then returned for the British Open after 14 months. However, he was forced to take another break due to an injury.

Tiger Woods has announced that he will play at The Match and PNC Championships.

The exhibition series is scheduled for December 10, in which Tiger Woods will play with Rory McIlroy to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. While at the star-studded PNC Championship, Tiger will play alongside his 13-year-old son, Charlie Woods.

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods I'm thrilled to close out a great December by returning to compete in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie. Getting to play as a Dad makes the week that much more special. I'm thrilled to close out a great December by returning to compete in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie. Getting to play as a Dad makes the week that much more special.

Woods confirmed his presence at the PNC Championship last week. He said:

"We have been looking forward to this week all year, and we can't wait to team up for our third PNC Championship."

He went on to say:

"This is such a special opportunity as a dad to get to compete with my son against so many golfing greats and their family members. It's going to be a very special week, and I know that Charlie and I will have a blast. "

The PNC Championship is a two-day event that will begin on December 17 and conclude on December 18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando with a field of 20 professional golfers.

2022 Hero World Challenge players

Scottie Scheffler

Billy Horschel

Xander Schauffele

Hideki Matsuyama

Jon Rahm

Cameron Young

Justin Thomas

Sungjae Im

Collin Morikawa

Max Homa

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tom Kim

Viktor Hovland

Shane Lowry

Sam Burns

Tony Finau

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Kevin Kisner

Tommy Fleetwood

