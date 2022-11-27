Which golf tournaments are Tiger Woods confirmed to play in December 2022?

15-time major championship winner former World No. 1, and one of the richest athletes in the world, Tiger Woods is unarguably the most decorated American golfer.

But sadly, in February 2021, the golfer was involved in an accident while driving his SUV outside the hills of Los Angeles. His car lost its balance, and Tiger Woods injured his leg.

Woods was on complete bed rest but then returned to compete at the Masters. However, his injury forced him to take a brief break from playing, and Tiger Woods has been focused on his health ever since.

Woods has confirmed that he will be playing in three tournaments next month, starting on November 28.

The incredibly amazing golfer is now returning to play golf in December. Woods has confirmed that he will be playing in three tournaments next month, starting on November 28.

2022 Hero World Challenge Championship

The Hero World Challenge is a golf event hosted by Tiger Woods that takes place every December.

It's an unofficial event, and the money collected from it is added to the Tiger Woods Foundation. Although it's a part of the PGA Tour, the player's earnings are not added to the official money.

Tiger Woods recently confirmed that he will be playing at the event.

The tournament will start on November 28 with 17 professional golfers who will enter the championship to win the purse of $3.5 million.

The Hero World Challenge will conclude on December 4 at the Albany Golf Course, and Tiger Woods recently confirmed that he will be playing at the event.

2022 Hero World Challenge players

Scottie Scheffler

Billy Horschel

Xander Schauffele

Hideki Matsuyama

Jon Rahm

Cameron Young

Justin Thomas

Sungjae Im

Collin Morikawa

Max Homa

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tom Kim

Viktor Hovland

Shane Lowry

Sam Burns

Tony Finau

Jordan Spieth

Tiger Woods

Kevin Kisner

Tommy Fleetwood

The Match

Tiger Woods will team up with current World No.1 golfer Rory McIlroy to play at The Match on December 10.

The Match is a television golf event that started in 2018, and Tiger Woods played the first season against Phil Mickelson.

In the second season, Tiger Woods once again competed in the tournament and registered his first victory. He'll face Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas this year.

2022 PNC Championship

Woods announced on Friday that he will be competing at the PNC Championship alongside his 13-year-old son, Charlie Woods.

The star-studded championship will start on December 17 and conclude on December 18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando.

Woods announced on Friday that he will be competing at the PNC Championship alongside his 13-year-old son, Charlie Woods.

In the championship, 20 professional golfers will be competing along with their family members who do not have PGA Tour cards.

Tiger Woods is very excited to play with his son again. He said:

"We have been looking forward to this week all year and we can't wait to team up together for our third PNC Championship. This is such a special opportunity as a dad to get to compete with my son against so many golfing greats and their family members. It's going to be a very special week, and I know that Charlie and I will have a blast."

2022 PNC Championship teams

Vijay Singh and Qass Singh David Duval and Brady Duval Jim Furyk and Tanner Furyk Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman Parris Harrington and Patrick Harrington Jordan Spieth and Shawn Spieth Mark O'Meara and Sean O'Meara John Daly and John Daly II Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer Matt Kuchar and Carson Kuchar Nick Price and Greg Price Justin Leonard and Luke Leonard Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino Stewart Cink and Connor Cink Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo Nelly Korda and Petr Korda Gary Player and Jordan Player Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods

