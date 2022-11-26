How many times has Tiger Woods won the Hero World Challenge?

The Hero World Challenge is a golf event hosted by legendary American golfer Tiger Woods. The event takes place in December with pro players.

All the profits earned from the championship have been added to the Tiger Woods Foundation. The event is scheduled as part of the PGA Tour but does not add any amount to the official money as the event is unofficial.

Tiger Woods has won five Hero World Challenge championships, while Graeme McDowell holds the second position with two trophies.

The championship was called the Williams World Challenge before it was renamed the Target World Challenge in 2002. It was then called the Chevron World Challenge and then again changed to the World Challenge in 2012 and was named the Northwestern Mutual World Challenge in 2013. Since 2014, the championship has been known as the Hero World Challenge.

Tiger Woods (Image via Skysports)

Tiger Woods is slated to return to the golf course at next week's Hero World Challenge after a hiatus due to a devastating car accident in February 2021.

Woods last played at St. Andrews back in July. However, he is now finally returning to play the game. Tiger Woods is also set to play The Match on December 10, pairing up with Rory McIlroy to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

It is important to note that the 2022 Hero World Challenge is scheduled from November 28 to December 4 at the Albany Golf Course. Seventeen players will compete against each other to win a purse of $3.5 million.

The complete field of the 2022 Hero World Challenge

Scottie Scheffler

Billy Horschel

Xander Schauffele

Hideki Matsuyama

Jon Rahm

Cameron Young

Justin Thomas

Sungjae Im

Collin Morikawa

Max Homa

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tom Kim

Viktor Hovland

Shane Lowry

Sam Burns

Tony Finau

Jordan Spieth

Tiger Woods

Kevin Kisner

Tommy Fleetwood

Hero World Challenge winners over the years

2000 (January)

Winner: Tom Lehman

Runner up: David Duval

Prize money: $1, 00,000

2000 (December)

Winner: Davis Love III

Runner-up: Tiger Woods

Prize money:$1, 00,000

2001

Winner: Tiger Woods

Runner-up: Vijay Singh

Prize money: $1, 00,000

2002

Winner: Padraig Harrington

Runner-up: Tiger Woods

Prize money: $1, 00,000

2003

Winner: Davis Love III

Runner-up: Tiger Woods

Prize Money: $1,200,000

2004

Winner: Tiger Woods

Runner-up: Padraig Harrington

Prize money: $1,250,000

2005

Winner: Luke Donald

Runner-up: Darren Clarke

Prize money: $1,300,000

2006

Winner: Tiger Woods

Runner-up: Geoff Ogilvy

Prize money: $1,350,000

2007

Winner: Tiger Woods

Runner-up: Zach Johnson

Prize money: $1,350,000

2008

Winner: Vijay Singh

Runner-up: Steve Stricker

Prize money: $1,350,000

2009

Winner: Jim Furyk

Runner-up: Graeme McDowell

Prize money: $1,350,000

2010

Winner: Graeme McDowell

Runner-up: Tiger Woods

Prize money: $1,200,000

2011

Winner: Tiger Woods

Runner-up: Zach Johnson

Prize money: $1,200,000

2012

Winner: Graeme McDowell

Runner-up: Keegan Bradley

Prize money: $1,000,000

2013

Winner: Zach Johnson

Runner-up: Tiger Woods

Prize money: $1, 000,000

2014

Winner: Jordan Spieth

Runner-up: Henrik Stenson

Prize money: $1, 000,000

2015

Winner: Bubba Watson

Runner-up: Patrick Reed

Prize money: $1,000,000

2016

Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Runner-up: Henrik Stenson

Prize money: $1,000,000

2017

Winner: Rickie Fowler

Runner-up: Charley Hoffman

Prize money: $1,000,000

2018

Winner: Jon Rahm

Runner-up: Tony Finau

Prize money: $1,000,000

2019

Winner: Henrik Stenson

Runner-up: Jon Rahm

Prize money: $1,000,000

2020

Canceled due to Covid-19

2021

Winner: Viktor Hovland

Runner-up: Scottie Scheffler

Prize money: $1,000,000

