How many times has Tiger Woods won the Hero World Challenge?

The Hero World Challenge is a golf event hosted by legendary American golfer Tiger Woods. The event takes place in December with pro players.
All the profits earned from the championship have been added to the Tiger Woods Foundation. The event is scheduled as part of the PGA Tour but does not add any amount to the official money as the event is unofficial.
Tiger Woods has won five Hero World Challenge championships, while Graeme McDowell holds the second position with two trophies.
The championship was called the Williams World Challenge before it was renamed the Target World Challenge in 2002. It was then called the Chevron World Challenge and then again changed to the World Challenge in 2012 and was named the Northwestern Mutual World Challenge in 2013. Since 2014, the championship has been known as the Hero World Challenge.
Tiger Woods is slated to return to the golf course at next week's Hero World Challenge after a hiatus due to a devastating car accident in February 2021.
Woods last played at St. Andrews back in July. However, he is now finally returning to play the game. Tiger Woods is also set to play The Match on December 10, pairing up with Rory McIlroy to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.
It is important to note that the 2022 Hero World Challenge is scheduled from November 28 to December 4 at the Albany Golf Course. Seventeen players will compete against each other to win a purse of $3.5 million.
The complete field of the 2022 Hero World Challenge
- Scottie Scheffler
- Billy Horschel
- Xander Schauffele
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Jon Rahm
- Cameron Young
- Justin Thomas
- Sungjae Im
- Collin Morikawa
- Max Homa
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tom Kim
- Viktor Hovland
- Shane Lowry
- Sam Burns
- Tony Finau
- Jordan Spieth
- Tiger Woods
- Kevin Kisner
- Tommy Fleetwood
Hero World Challenge winners over the years
2000 (January)
- Winner: Tom Lehman
- Runner up: David Duval
- Prize money: $1, 00,000
2000 (December)
- Winner: Davis Love III
- Runner-up: Tiger Woods
- Prize money:$1, 00,000
2001
- Winner: Tiger Woods
- Runner-up: Vijay Singh
- Prize money: $1, 00,000
2002
- Winner: Padraig Harrington
- Runner-up: Tiger Woods
- Prize money: $1, 00,000
2003
- Winner: Davis Love III
- Runner-up: Tiger Woods
- Prize Money: $1,200,000
2004
- Winner: Tiger Woods
- Runner-up: Padraig Harrington
- Prize money: $1,250,000
2005
- Winner: Luke Donald
- Runner-up: Darren Clarke
- Prize money: $1,300,000
2006
- Winner: Tiger Woods
- Runner-up: Geoff Ogilvy
- Prize money: $1,350,000
2007
- Winner: Tiger Woods
- Runner-up: Zach Johnson
- Prize money: $1,350,000
2008
- Winner: Vijay Singh
- Runner-up: Steve Stricker
- Prize money: $1,350,000
2009
- Winner: Jim Furyk
- Runner-up: Graeme McDowell
- Prize money: $1,350,000
2010
- Winner: Graeme McDowell
- Runner-up: Tiger Woods
- Prize money: $1,200,000
2011
- Winner: Tiger Woods
- Runner-up: Zach Johnson
- Prize money: $1,200,000
2012
- Winner: Graeme McDowell
- Runner-up: Keegan Bradley
- Prize money: $1,000,000
2013
- Winner: Zach Johnson
- Runner-up: Tiger Woods
- Prize money: $1, 000,000
2014
- Winner: Jordan Spieth
- Runner-up: Henrik Stenson
- Prize money: $1, 000,000
2015
- Winner: Bubba Watson
- Runner-up: Patrick Reed
- Prize money: $1,000,000
2016
- Winner: Hideki Matsuyama
- Runner-up: Henrik Stenson
- Prize money: $1,000,000
2017
- Winner: Rickie Fowler
- Runner-up: Charley Hoffman
- Prize money: $1,000,000
2018
- Winner: Jon Rahm
- Runner-up: Tony Finau
- Prize money: $1,000,000
2019
- Winner: Henrik Stenson
- Runner-up: Jon Rahm
- Prize money: $1,000,000
2020
- Canceled due to Covid-19
2021
- Winner: Viktor Hovland
- Runner-up: Scottie Scheffler
- Prize money: $1,000,000