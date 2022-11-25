Tiger Woods can move up 1,000 spots in the world rankings if he wins the Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods has been in a freefall in the Official World Golf Rankings ever since his horrific car crash in 2021. The legendary golfer currently sits at No. 1,266 in the rankings. He sank to a career-low after failing to feature in any events apart from three majors in 2022.

Woods, who has been rehabbing his right leg since the accident, now has a chance to redeem himself. Yes, the golfer has the chance to leap back into the top 250 within two weeks of winning the Hero World Challenge.

Tiger Woods can move up 1,000 spots in OWGR

Tiger Woods is set to return to the golf field after a long break at next week’s Hero World Challenge. The golfer will be headlining the event hosted by him in Albany, Bahamas. Making his first start since The Open at St. Andrews back in July, Woods will be looking to make a major impact at the event.

Now, Twitter’s OWGR guru, Nosferatu, has revealed that the ace golfer could turn his year around with this one event. According to him, the 1,266-ranked golfer can jump over 1,000 spots in the Official World Golf Rankings by winning the event. Even though it’s a long shot, it is quite possible as the event will have a limited 20-man field.

Nosferatu @VC606 #OWGR watch:



We didn't have one of these for quite a while...



is currently ranked #1266 in the world. With a win at watch:We didn't have one of these for quite a while... @TigerWoods is currently ranked #1266 in the world. With a win at #HeroWorldChallenge next week he would jump more than 1000 places, inside the top 250! 🚨#OWGR 🐯 watch:We didn't have one of these for quite a while...@TigerWoods is currently ranked #1266 in the world. With a win at #HeroWorldChallenge next week he would jump more than 1000 places, inside the top 250!

The field will have eight of the top 11 players in the world, including Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Tom Kim, and Justin Thomas, among others. However, viewers can expect a fight from the ace golfer who will be eyeing the trophy. Meanwhile, it is also noteworthy that even if Woods manages to win, it won’t be his 83rd career win, as the Hero World Challenge is an unofficial Tour event.

The event will be the first of three for Woods in December. Following the Bahamas event, the ace golfer will head to the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, for the next iteration of The Match on December 10. He will also feature in the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, along with his son, Charlie.

2022 Hero World Challenge player field

As mentioned above, the 2022 Hero World Challenge will have a list of stars. Tiger Woods will have to compete alongside defending champion Victor Hovland and nine other major winners. The Challenge, brought forth by Woods’ TGR Foundation and others like the Tavistock Foundation and the Bahamas Youth Foundation, will see the golfers play for an overall prize purse of $3.5 million.

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods I am excited to announce that I will be in the field for this year’s #HeroWorldChallenge . A big welcome to @K_Kisner and @TommyFleetwood1 for joining us as well. See you soon at Albany! I am excited to announce that I will be in the field for this year’s #HeroWorldChallenge. A big welcome to @K_Kisner and @TommyFleetwood1 for joining us as well. See you soon at Albany!

Interestingly, Woods was among the last names announced for the event. The golfer first listed out a 17-player field last month, which didn’t include him. However, Woods has now confirmed that he will be part of the Hero World Challenge field.

Here is the complete field for the Hero World Challenge:

Scottie Scheffler (1), USA

Billy Horschel (15), USA

Xander Schauffele (5), USA

Hideki Matsuyama (16), Japan

Jon Rahm (6), Spain

Cameron Young (17), USA

Justin Thomas (7), USA

Sungjae Im (18), South Korea

Collin Morikawa (8), USA

Max Homa (20), USA

Matt Fitzpatrick (10), England

Tom Kim (21), South Korea

Viktor Hovland (11), Norway

Shane Lowry (23), Ireland

Sam Burns (12), USA

Tony Finau (14), USA

Jordan Spieth (13), USA

Tiger Woods, Tournament Host

Kevin Kisner, Tournament exemption

Tommy Fleetwood, Tournament exemption

Despite the big lineup, all eyes will be on Tiger Woods as he makes a comeback to the golf course.

