Tiger Woods can move up 1,000 spots in the world rankings if he wins the Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods has been in a freefall in the Official World Golf Rankings ever since his horrific car crash in 2021. The legendary golfer currently sits at No. 1,266 in the rankings. He sank to a career-low after failing to feature in any events apart from three majors in 2022.
Woods, who has been rehabbing his right leg since the accident, now has a chance to redeem himself. Yes, the golfer has the chance to leap back into the top 250 within two weeks of winning the Hero World Challenge.
Tiger Woods can move up 1,000 spots in OWGR
Tiger Woods is set to return to the golf field after a long break at next week’s Hero World Challenge. The golfer will be headlining the event hosted by him in Albany, Bahamas. Making his first start since The Open at St. Andrews back in July, Woods will be looking to make a major impact at the event.
Now, Twitter’s OWGR guru, Nosferatu, has revealed that the ace golfer could turn his year around with this one event. According to him, the 1,266-ranked golfer can jump over 1,000 spots in the Official World Golf Rankings by winning the event. Even though it’s a long shot, it is quite possible as the event will have a limited 20-man field.
The field will have eight of the top 11 players in the world, including Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Tom Kim, and Justin Thomas, among others. However, viewers can expect a fight from the ace golfer who will be eyeing the trophy. Meanwhile, it is also noteworthy that even if Woods manages to win, it won’t be his 83rd career win, as the Hero World Challenge is an unofficial Tour event.
The event will be the first of three for Woods in December. Following the Bahamas event, the ace golfer will head to the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, for the next iteration of The Match on December 10. He will also feature in the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, along with his son, Charlie.
2022 Hero World Challenge player field
As mentioned above, the 2022 Hero World Challenge will have a list of stars. Tiger Woods will have to compete alongside defending champion Victor Hovland and nine other major winners. The Challenge, brought forth by Woods’ TGR Foundation and others like the Tavistock Foundation and the Bahamas Youth Foundation, will see the golfers play for an overall prize purse of $3.5 million.
Interestingly, Woods was among the last names announced for the event. The golfer first listed out a 17-player field last month, which didn’t include him. However, Woods has now confirmed that he will be part of the Hero World Challenge field.
Here is the complete field for the Hero World Challenge:
- Scottie Scheffler (1), USA
- Billy Horschel (15), USA
- Xander Schauffele (5), USA
- Hideki Matsuyama (16), Japan
- Jon Rahm (6), Spain
- Cameron Young (17), USA
- Justin Thomas (7), USA
- Sungjae Im (18), South Korea
- Collin Morikawa (8), USA
- Max Homa (20), USA
- Matt Fitzpatrick (10), England
- Tom Kim (21), South Korea
- Viktor Hovland (11), Norway
- Shane Lowry (23), Ireland
- Sam Burns (12), USA
- Tony Finau (14), USA
- Jordan Spieth (13), USA
- Tiger Woods, Tournament Host
- Kevin Kisner, Tournament exemption
- Tommy Fleetwood, Tournament exemption
Despite the big lineup, all eyes will be on Tiger Woods as he makes a comeback to the golf course.