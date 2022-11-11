What happened the last time Tiger Woods played at Hero World Challenge?

Tiger Woods hosts the Hero World Challenge tournament every year in December that features a few top-ranked golf pros. It's organized as a benefit for the Tiger Woods Foundation. Although the event is a part of the PGA Tour schedule, it doesn't offer FedEx points of cash prizes, as it's an unofficial competition.

Despite being the host, Woods has not played the tournament since 2019. In 2020, it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while Woods didn't play in the 2021 edition possibly because he was still recovering from an accident.

In his last appearance in 2019, Woods finished fourth, behind champion Henrik Stenson, runner-up John Rahm and Patrick Reed. He is now set to return to the competition after three long years and will be eager to improve on his fourth-place finish.

Woods is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time. After winning an astounding 82 tournaments, he's tied with Sam Snead for the most PGA Tour wins. Additionally, he holds the second-place spot for most major tournament victories (15).

The American suffered a terrible car crash in 2021 that kept him away from competitions for a while. In the few tournaments he took part in, he visibly struggled with pain, and the spark he's known for wasn't there.

Woods had announced that he would naturally give his health and recovery more priority. However, it seems that fans will finally start seeing the superstar on the competitive greens regularly. That's because after announcing that he would take part in the upcoming 'The Match', Woods confirmed his spot on this year's Hero World Challenge.

Who will play against Tiger Woods in Hero World Challenge?

The Hero World Challenge this year will feature 20 world-class golfers clashing against each other to bag the coveted title. While Tiger Woods announced a 17-man field in October, the three remaining spots were recently filled by Kevin Kisner, Tommy Fleetwood and Woods himself.

The three stars have joined a loaded field that includes the likes of defending champion Viktor Hovland, reigning Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris and past champions Hideyi Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm.

The favorite going into tournament is Scottie Scheffler, but he will have to breach some extremely tough competition to win the trophy. Woods himself will look for a thunderous return to the field. After announcing his tournament appearance, he might just be ready to prove his dominance on the greens once again.

The Hero World Challenge will take place in Albany, Bahamas, from November 28 to December 4. Needless to say, it should be a thriller.

