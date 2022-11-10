Tiger Woods will play at the 2022 Hero World Challenge. The golfer himself made the announcement on Wednesday, November 9.

This comes just days after it was officially announced that he would team up with Rory McIlroy in the latest edition of Capital One’s The Match. Woods, who reportedly beat McIlroy in the PGA Tour’s lucrative Player Impact Program for 2022, is now set to return to the field for the Hero World Challenge held in the Bahamas.

Tiger Woods announced the initial field for his Hero World Challenge on October 4. While the field for the event was loaded, he wasn’t a part of it. However, there was hope, as he only announced 17 names to fill the 20-man field.

Woods has now announced that he will be playing at the event held in Albany, Bahamas, between November 28 and December 4.

The legendary golfer will join the likes of defending champion Viktor Hovland, world No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele. The field will also feature some past champions, Jon Rahm (2018), Hideki Matsuyama (2016) and Jordan Spieth (2014).

Woods also announced that Kevin Kisner and Tommy Fleetwood will fill the final two spots in the 20-player field. It goes without saying that the event’s significance has risen thanks to the ace golfer’s return.

The Hero World Challenge is hosted by Woods. The golfer founded the event, which benefits the Woods’ TGR Foundation, the Tavistock Foundation and the Bahamas Youth Foundation.

Despite being the tournament host, Woods hasn’t played at the Hero World Challenge since 2019. The golfer was predicted to miss this year’s event as well as he remains in recovery. For the unversed, the ace golfer is rehabilitating from injuries sustained from a 2021 car crash. The golfer has been out for most of the season, owing to injuries.

The 15-times major champion has featured in only three events in the calendar year. Woods is now returning to the field of the event for the first time in three years. He will look to better the fourth-place finish he achieved in his Bahamas event last time, in 2019.

2022 Hero World Challenge field

Tiger Woods

Scottie Scheffler

Xander Schauffele

Jon Rahm

Justin Thomas

Collin Morikawa

Will Zalatoris

Matt Fitzpatrick

Viktor Hovland

Sam Burns

Jordan Spieth

Tony Finau

Billy Horschel

Hideki Matsuyama

Cameron Young

Sungjae Im

Max Homa

Tom Kim

Kevin Kisner

Tommy Fleetwood

According to experts, Scottie Scheffler will come into the event as a favorite. However, names like Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele are sure to make for a tough competition. Now that Tiger Woods is making a return, all eyes will be on him and where he finishes on the table.

Interestingly, the event will also feature Will Zalatoris. The golfer, who has been out since his withdrawal from the BMW Championship due to injury, will be eyeing a strong return at the event. Needless to say, the event will be an interesting one on the golf calendar to follow.

