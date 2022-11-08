No sale of tickets for Tiger Woods' 'The Match'

The Tiger Woods comeback that everyone was waiting for might just happen as the legendary golfer is set to feature in the upcoming 'The Match'. The spectacular event will take place at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, on December 10.

Woods has been paired with World no. 1 Rory McIlroy. The duo will play against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. The 12-hole tournament will begin at 6pm local time and will be played under temporary lights that will be installed especially for the event.

It will not be a tournament to miss. However, there is no sale of tickets planned for the general public.

Tiger Woods is competing in 'The Match' for the third time. He was previously seen in action in the 2020 edition. He and Peyton Manning defeated Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.

The event will benefit Hurricane Ian relief efforts. According to Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, the first six seasons of 'The Match', gave roughly 27 million meals through Feeding America and raised nearly $33 million to charitable organizations.

Why is Tiger Woods' return to the golf course special?

Tiger Woods at The 150th Open - Day Two (Image via Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

US golfer Tiger Woods is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time. He is tied for the top spot in most number of PGA Tour wins with Sam Snead after winning a whopping 82 tournaments. He is also ranked second in the highest number of major tournament wins.

In 2021, he suffered a terrible car crash. Woods sustained many leg injuries, and his right leg required emergency surgery. The damage to his right leg was so gruesome that doctors reportedly considered amputation. Additionally, he underwent surgery for less serious injuries.

Tiger Woods competed in a few tournaments after the accident. However, he was visibly struggling with pain and pulled out of the PGA Championship in May after three rounds. He also withdrew from the US Open.

The couple of times that he competed in tournaments, the spark that he was known for wasn't there yet. Woods naturally prioritized his health and recovery first. He also never gave a concrete answer to what his future in golf looked like.

The news and subsequent days were shocking because Tiger Woods has been a dominant force ever since turning pro when he was just 20 years old. After experiencing a number of ups and downs in both his personal and professional life, he bounced back.

Hence, his return to the golf course is very special for all golf fans as they are all hoping for a 2019 Masters kind of comeback for Woods. Certainly, all the spotlight will be focused on him during 'The Match' and it will be a special event not just for him but for all his fans as well.

