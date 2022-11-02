What is the relationship between Jordan Spieth and his caddy?

There are a lot of reasons why Jordan Spieth is one of the world's best golfers. For starters, he has immense talent on the golf course and the dedication and drive to match that. Secondly, he uses good equipment. Many fans might overlook the fact that equipment does have the capability to make or break a golfer.

However, there is perhaps a third reason that Spieth and many others like him are so good: their caddies. Caddies are not just people who carry things for their golfers. Often, they are their friends or their advisors. They can even help their golfers win.

Having a good relationship with a caddy is an underrated aspect of golf, but it's something Spieth understands and appreciates. His caddy, Michael Greller, is not just an employee but a friend.

Describing the relationship between Michael Greller and Jordan Spieth

Spieth and Greller have one of the most unique relationships in golf. It's not often that a golfer and their caddy are so close, but that's the case with these two. They are often described as unusually close.

Greller was a math teacher and 15 years older than Spieth when the two first met all the way back in 2011. He was working part-time as a caddy when the golfer visited for a tournament.

When he turned pro, Greller expected just to spend a year with him caddying and then go back to teaching, but Spieth's rise was meteoric and Greller stuck by him.

Many different times, Greller has helped the golfer play a lot better. According to Golf Monthly, this was never more true than in 2017 at the Open:

“Michael did a great thing. On the seventh tee box, he said, ‘Do you remember that group you were with in Cabo [with Michael Jordan and Michael Phelps] last week? You belong in that. You’re that calibre of athlete and I need you to believe that right now because you’re in a great position in this tournament. This is a new tournament. We’re starting over here.'"

Spieth continued, citing how it helped him:

“It changed me a bit mentally. I thought about it while I was over some of those key three-four footers that I made on seven and eight and then the 10-footers on 11, 12 – then all of a sudden the lid came off. I thought it was so well said. It was just at the right time and I’ll never forget what he told me, when he told me and the significance it had.”

That kind of exchange has happened many times throughout the pair's career together. They're known for talking all the time on the course, because they just can't get enough of each other.

It was truly a match made in heaven, and it's one that arguably helped him become one of the most renowned golfers playing today.

He's currently the 13th ranked golfer in the world right now, and he'd likely attribute a lot of that to his relationship with Greller.

