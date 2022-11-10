When and where is the Hero World Challenge 2022?

The 2022 Hero World Challenge is all set to kick off on November 28 as it returns to Albany, Bahamas for the seventh time.

While the first two days will host pro-am matches, the tournament rounds are slated to run between December 1 and December 4. The limited field event was started in 1999 by Tiger along with his late father, Earl Woods. It has been held in the Bahamas since 2015.

2022 Hero World Challenge Player Field

Tiger Woods headlines a competitive field featuring defending champion Victor Hovland along with nine major winners. The Challenge serves as an advantage to his TGR Foundation and others like the Tavistock Foundation and the Bahamas Youth Foundation.

Woods took to social media to announce his participation in the event. The 46-year-old was last seen at the Open Championships in July this year. He hasn't appeared on the course since then, as he continues to recover from a serious accident in 2021 that injured his right leg to a great extent.

Woods took to social media to announce his participation in the event.

Overall, he competed in only three events in 2022, making the cut at the Masters before withdrawing from the PGA Championship and failing to make a cut at the Open Championship.

Tiger returns to the Hero World Challenge after two years. He last played in 2019 when he finished fourth, four strokes behind winner Henrik Stenson.

While Tiger announced the 17-player field last month, he did not announce the three sponsor exemptions until Wednesday, November 9. Kevin Kisner and Tommy Fleetwood joined him as the sponsor exemptions. Along with them, take a look at the entire 20-player field at the Hero World Challenge 2022.

Scottie Scheffler (1), USA Billy Horschel (15), USA Xander Schauffele (5), USA Hideki Matsuyama (16), Japan Jon Rahm (6), Spain Cameron Young (17), USA Justin Thomas (7), USA Sungjae Im (18), South Korea Collin Morikawa (8), USA Max Homa (20), USA Matt Fitzpatrick (10), England Tom Kim (21), South Korea Viktor Hovland (11), Norway Shane Lowry (23), Ireland Sam Burns (12), USA Tony Finau (14), USA Jordan Spieth (13), USA Tiger Woods, Tournament Host Kevin Kisner, Tournament exemption Tommy Fleetwood, Tournament exemption

Five players, including Cameron Young, Sungjae Im, Max Homa, Tom Kim, and Shane Lowry, will make their debuts in the tournament this year.

While the tournament is not an official PGA Tour event, it still earns Official World Golf Rankings points. The overall prize money purse the tournament offers is $3.5 million with the winner taking home $1 million.

Tiger Woods is now officially playing three times in December:



Dec. 1-4: Hero World Challenge

Dec. 10: The Match VII

Dec. 18-19: PNC Championship



We haven't seen him play since the Open in July — now it's about to be Tiger Szn. Tiger Woods is now officially playing three times in December:Dec. 1-4: Hero World ChallengeDec. 10: The Match VIIDec. 18-19: PNC ChampionshipWe haven't seen him play since the Open in July — now it's about to be Tiger Szn.

Tiger Woods has a couple of events lined up this December. Along with the Hero World Challenge, he is scheduled to compete in 'The Match' starting December 10. He will team up with world no 1, Rory Mcllroy against Justin Thomas and Jordan Speith.

In addition, though it's not yet confirmed, Woods is expected to play alongside his son, Charlie, at the PNC Championship on Dec. 17-18.

How to watch the Hero World Challenge?

The live stream of the 2022 Hero World Challenge will be provided by the Golf Channel through all four rounds and NBC will telecast the third and final rounds.

