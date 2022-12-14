2022 PNC Championship tee times; Team Tiger and Team Thomas to tee off together

The 2022 PNC Championship is set to tee off on Saturday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. The highly-anticipated event will feature some big names, including Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas, in action. Interestingly, the Woods and Thomas teams will tee off together.

According to the PGA Tour, the PNC Championship will see the two close family friends tee off for the first round at 12.02 pm. This will be the final match of the opening day. It is pertinent to note that both Team Woods and Team Thomas will not be teeing it up in Thursday's Pro-Am and will take to the competition on Friday.

It’s safe to say that Tiger and his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods’ matchup against friend Justin Thomas and father Mike Thomas will be the most interesting on Day 1 of the event.

PNC Championship tee times

Day 1 of the 2022 PNC Championship will begin with Team Duval and Team Price teeing it up at 10.05 am. The first-round matchups will all have teed off at 12.02 pm when Tiger and Charlie Woods join 2020 champions Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas.

Here are the round 1 tee times for the PNC Championship (All times ET):

10.05 am - Team Duval, Team Price

10.18 am - Team Singh, Team Faldo

10.31 am - Team Cink, Team Leonard

10.44 am - Team O'Meara, Team Lehman

10.57 am - Team Furyk, Team Langer

11.10 am - Team Player, Team Trevino

11.23 am - Team Spieth, Team Korda

11.36 am - Team Daly, Team Harrington

11.49 am - Team Sorenstam, Team Kuchar

12.02 pm - Team Woods, Team Thomas

It is pertinent to note that Charlie Woods was seen unimpressed at Justin Thomas’ showing at the Hero World Challenge. The young golfer seemed disinterested as the major winner tried to needle him after throwing a dart at the event. Fans have begun predicting the outcome of their matchup this week and Charlie has come out on top for some.

2022 PNC Championship field

The 2022 PNC Championship features a loaded field with defending champions John Daly and John Daly II, Team Thomas and Team Woods on it. Annika Sorenstam - son Will McGhee, Jordan Spieth - father Shawn Spieth, and Nelly Korda - father Petr Korda, are some other big-name pairings on the field.

Here are the teams for the event:

Stewart Cink and son Connor Cink

John Daly and son John Daly II

David Duval and son Brady Duval

Nick Faldo and son Matthew Faldo

Jim Furyk and son Tanner Furyk

Padraig Harrington and son Patrick Harrington

Nelly Korda and dad Petr Korda

Matt Kuchar and son Carson Kuchar

Bernhard Langer and son Jason Langer

Tom Lehman and son Sean Lehman

Justin Leonard and son Luke Leonard

Mark O’Meara and son Shaun O’Meara

Gary Player and grandson Jordan Player

Nick Price and son Greg Price

Vijay Singh and son Qass Singh

Annika Sorenstam and son Will McGee

Jordan Spieth and dad Shawn Spieth

Justin Thomas and dad Mike Thomas

Lee Trevino and son Daniel Trevino

Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods

It’s safe to say that Tiger and Charlie Woods will be the highlight of the PNC Championship. It will be interesting to see how the 2021 runners-up fair at the event.

