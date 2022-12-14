Create

“Son is outdriving dad” – Fans react to Charlie Woods make his first ever eagle at PNC Championship

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Dec 14, 2022 12:21 PM IST
No other feeling is as good as making your dad proud. Legend Tiger Woods' son Charlie put a smile on his dad's face when he hit his first ever eagle in the PNC Championship. The PGA Tour's Twitter handle posted a throwback video of Charlie putting his first eagle.

Happy son, proud dad ❤️@TigerWoods watched 11-year-old Charlie make his first ever eagle @PNCChampionship.#TOURVault https://t.co/n2jItI7uIS

There were a few interesting reactions to this video.

One person shared a hilarious coincidence with Junior Woods.

@PGATOUR @TigerWoods @PNCchampionship Well, I have something in common with Charlie Woods: we both made our first eagle this year. Only difference is I’m 71 y.o. He beat me by 60 years. I’ll get him on the Albatross, though.🤣🤣🤣🤣
"Son is outdriving dad"
@PGATOUR @TigerWoods @PNCchampionship And, just two short years later, son is outdriving dad.😳

One user believed that there should not be any pressure on Charlie.

@PGATOUR @TigerWoods @PNCchampionship Please let the kid develop and not apply the pressure, as you are doing, which may lead to someone not living up to YOUR expectations of what he should be. Thank you.
"I got you Dad"
@PGATOUR @TigerWoods @PNCchampionship The best is when he picked up Tiger’s coin and probably said, I got you Dad. 😂 Priceless!

A user believed it was Charlie's first "recorded" eagle and not the first Eagle.

@PGATOUR @TigerWoods @PNCchampionship I am sure it's the first eagle on camera.

That is some bold prediction.

@PGATOUR @TigerWoods @PNCchampionship 2027 masters champion

This person was just happy that Tiger was having some good time with his son:

@PGATOUR @TigerWoods @PNCchampionship Watching Tiger with his son makes me not care if he ever wins another tournament. He is the GOAT already and he needs to do nothing to prove it. Way to go, Charlie!

Tiger-Charlie to feature in PNC Championship 2022

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods will be seen in the PNC Championship starting on December 15. This will be Charlie-Tiger's third appearance together at the PNC. The PNC Championship is an event where the family participates in the competition.

The PNC Championship will take place at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida and conclude on December 18.

Celebrating family since '95 ☺️#PNCchampionship #CelebrateFamily https://t.co/VTADYITbvx

There will be 20 teams appearing in the event. Some of the big names include Nelly Korda/her father Petr Korda, Jordan Spieth/his dad Shawn Spieth, Justin Thomas/Mike Thomas, John Daly/John Daly II, and Annika Sorenstam along with her son Will McGhee.

The Woods-Charlie duo were runners-up in the 2021 Championship. They were bested by John Daly and Johna Daly II by a margin of two strokes.

The purse of the upcoming PNC Champiobship is $1.085 million. The winners will receive $200,000.

Format and broadcast

John Daly and John II are the defending champions at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club
The PNC Championship will be played in a scramble format.

2022 PNC Championship field

The teams are as follows:

  1. Annika Sorenstam-Will McGee
  2. Padraig Harrington-Patrick Harrington
  3. Nelly Korda-Petr Korda
  4. Matt Kuchar-Carson Kuchar
  5. Benhard Langer-Jason Langer
  6. Tom Lehman-Sean Lehman
  7. Jordan Spieth-Shawn Spieth
  8. Justin Leonard-Luke Leonard
  9. Mark O’Meara-Shaun O’Meara
  10. Stewart Cink-Connor Cink
  11. John Daly-Little John Daly Jr.
  12. David Duval-Brady Duval
  13. Nick Faldo-Matthew Faldo
  14. Jim Furyk-Tanner Furyk
  15. Gary Player-Jordan Player
  16. Nick Price-Greg Price
  17. Vijay Singh-Qass Singh
  18. Justin Thomas-Mike Thomas
  19. Lee Trevino-Danniel Trevino
  20. Tiger Woods-Charlie Woods

The broadcast will be on the Golf Channel and NBC.

Tiger Woods' health update

Tiger Woods is still recovering from the plantar fasciitis
Tiger Woods has still not recovered from plantar fasciitis. The ace golfer participated in Capital One's The Match alongside Rory McIlory. There was a noticeable limp in his walk. The former No. 1 had a terrible accident in 2021 and has since been on the road to recovery.

Despite not being fully fit, Tiger still does not want the favor of using a golf cart. He was still of the belief that he would only use the golf cart facility where the PGA Tour has either allowed it or it's an exhibition event.

"On the PGA Tour, no. On the sanctioned events where it’s allowed? Yes. Which is the Champions Tour, the PNC, things of that nature,” said Woods during the Hero World Challenge press conference.

