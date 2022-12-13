2022 PNC Championship: Prize purse and winner's share explored

The 2022 PNC Championship is just around the corner. The unique event featuring PGA Tour and Champions Tour players partnering with their children will tee off on December 15. The tournament, taking place at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, will conclude on December 18.

The PNC Championship will see 20 teams compete for the top prize. The field, headlined by stars like Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Player, also has some surprising names on it. As per the tournament’s policy, only major winners or winners of The Players Championship have been selected to participate.

The event, formerly known as the PNC Father-Son Challenge, is considered unofficial despite being sanctioned by the PGA Tour. The two-round event following the scramble schedule has no cuts.

2022 PNC Championship prize purse

The 2022 PNC Championship has a set prize purse of $1.085 million, with $200,000 set aside as the winner’s share. It is notable that this is more than the standard 18 percent payout set by the PGA Tour. Much like other team events, the prize money will be split equally between teammates.

While the members of the winning team get $100,000 each, the runners-up will settle for a $40,000 prize. As per the prize distribution chart, the members of the last-placed team will win $20,000 each.

Here are the prize money payouts for the 2022 PNC Championship:

1 - $200,000

2 - $80,000

3 - $57,250

4 - $50,000

5 - $49,000

6 - $48,000

7 - $47,000

8 - $46,000

9 - $45,000

10 - $44,500

11 - $44,000

12 - $43,500

13 - $43,000

14 - $42,500

15 - $42,000

16 - $41,500

17 - $41,000

18 - $40,500

19 - $40,250

20 - $40,000

2022 PNC Championship field

The event will feature a loaded field of major tournament champions and their children. The 2022 edition of the event is set to have a tough field, including defending champions John Daly and John Daly II, Annika Sorenstam with son Will McGhee, Jordan Spieth with father Shawn Spieth, Justin Thomas with Mike Thomas, and Nelly Korda with father Petr Korda, among others.

However, the highlight of the event will be 2021 runners-up Tiger Woods and his son Charlie, as the legendary golfer makes a return to competitive golf after being sidelined for most of the year.

Here are the teams for the 2022 PNC Championship:

Stewart Cink and son Connor Cink

John Daly and son John Daly II

David Duval and son Brady Duval

Nick Faldo and son Matthew Faldo

Jim Furyk and son Tanner Furyk

Padraig Harrington and son Patrick Harrington

Nelly Korda and dad Petr Korda

Matt Kuchar and son Carson Kuchar

Bernhard Langer and son Jason Langer

Tom Lehman and son Sean Lehman

Justin Leonard and son Luke Leonard

Mark O’Meara and son Shaun O’Meara

Gary Player and grandson Jordan Player

Nick Price and son Greg Price

Vijay Singh and son Qass Singh

Annika Sorenstam and son Will McGee

Jordan Spieth and dad Shawn Spieth

Justin Thomas and dad Mike Thomas

Lee Trevino and son Daniel Trevino

Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods

More details on the 2022 PNC Championship, including tee times, will be updated soon.

