PNC Championship 2022 Date, time, schedule, confirmed participants and more

The PNC Championship is a unique event in the golf circuit. The tournament features PGA Tour and Champions Tour players partnering with their children to win the coveted Willie Park Trophy.
Only golfers who have won a major tournament are allowed to participate. A scramble format is employed in the competition.
The 2022 edition of the tournament is set to have a tough field of competitors. With many strong pairs such as defending champions John Daly and John Daly II, 2021 runners-up Tiger Woods and son Charlie, Annika Sorenstam with son Will McGhee, and Nelly Korda with father Petr Korda, among others, all will be seen in action.
Here's a look at the date, time, schedule, confirmed players, and more about the event.
When and where is the 2022 PNC Championship taking place?
The 2022 edition of the championship will be held at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, from December 15 to 18. A whopping purse of $1,085,000 has been finalized for the two-day affair.
2020 champion Justin Thomas highlighted why players always look forward to the tournament, according to pnc.com:
"I can see why so many players and their families want to come and play here. It’s very enjoyable and we had so much fun out there. It’s probably the highlight of the year."
What is the schedule of the tournament?
The schedule of the 2022 PNC Championship is as follows:
Who are the confirmed players?
From defending champions John Daly and John Daly II and 2021 runners-up Tiger Woods and son Charlie to legendary golfer Annika Sorenstam with son Will McGhee and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Nelly Korda with father Petr Korda, the field of competitors is extremely tough.
So far, some phenomenal golfers have confirmed their participation. Twenty teams in total will be fighting for the Willie Park trophy.
Here's taking a look at who all will be seen in action in Orlando:
Where to watch 2022 PNC Championship?
Viewers will get a 35 hours coverage of the presitigious event. Golf Channel, Peacock and NBC will be broadcasting the tournament live. Certainly it won't be one to miss out on.