PNC Championship 2022 Date, time, schedule, confirmed participants and more

The PNC Championship is a unique event in the golf circuit. The tournament features PGA Tour and Champions Tour players partnering with their children to win the coveted Willie Park Trophy.

Only golfers who have won a major tournament are allowed to participate. A scramble format is employed in the competition.

The 2022 edition of the tournament is set to have a tough field of competitors. With many strong pairs such as defending champions John Daly and John Daly II, 2021 runners-up Tiger Woods and son Charlie, Annika Sorenstam with son Will McGhee, and Nelly Korda with father Petr Korda, among others, all will be seen in action.

Here's a look at the date, time, schedule, confirmed players, and more about the event.

When and where is the 2022 PNC Championship taking place?

Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The 2022 edition of the championship will be held at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, from December 15 to 18. A whopping purse of $1,085,000 has been finalized for the two-day affair.

2020 champion Justin Thomas highlighted why players always look forward to the tournament, according to pnc.com:

"I can see why so many players and their families want to come and play here. It’s very enjoyable and we had so much fun out there. It’s probably the highlight of the year."

What is the schedule of the tournament?

Nelly Korda at the PNC Championship - Thursday Pro-am 2021 (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The schedule of the 2022 PNC Championship is as follows:

Date X:00AM X:00AM X:00AM 3:00PM 3:30PM Thursday, Dec 15 Gates Open Play begins on 1st & 10th tee Pro-Am Tournament (open to public) Friday, Dec 16 Gates Open Play begins on 1st & 10th tee Pro-Am Tournament (open to public) Saturday, Dec 17 Gates Open Tournament Play Begins First Round Sunday, Dec 18 Gates Open Tournament Play Begins Para-Troopers Parachute Trophy Presentation Final Round

Who are the confirmed players?

John Daly and son John Daly II at the PNC Championship - Final Round 2021 (Image via Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

From defending champions John Daly and John Daly II and 2021 runners-up Tiger Woods and son Charlie to legendary golfer Annika Sorenstam with son Will McGhee and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Nelly Korda with father Petr Korda, the field of competitors is extremely tough.

So far, some phenomenal golfers have confirmed their participation. Twenty teams in total will be fighting for the Willie Park trophy.

Here's taking a look at who all will be seen in action in Orlando:

Player Partner Stewart Cink Connor Cink John Daly John Daly II David Duval Brady Duval Nick Faldo Matthew Faldo Jim Furyk Tanner Furyk Padraig Harrington Patrick Harrington Nelly Korda Petr Korda Matt Kuchar Carson Kuchar Bernhard Langer Jason Langer Tom Lehman Sean Lehman Justin Leonard Luke Leonard Mark O’Meara Shaun O’Meara Gary Player Jordan Player Nick Price Greg Price Vijay Singh Qass Singh Annika Sorenstam Will McGee Jordan Spieth Shawn Spieth Justin Thomas Mike Thomas Lee Trevino Daniel Trevino Tiger Woods Charlie Woods

Where to watch 2022 PNC Championship?

Viewers will get a 35 hours coverage of the presitigious event. Golf Channel, Peacock and NBC will be broadcasting the tournament live. Certainly it won't be one to miss out on.

