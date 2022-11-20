What is Nelly Korda's net worth?

Nelly Korda is one of the most popular golfers. She has reached number one in the Women's World Golf Rankings.

Nelly rose to prominence after she won her first tour in 2018 at the Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship in Taoyuan, Taiwan.

With her victory, Nelly and her sister Jessica Korda became the third pair of sisters to register a victory on the LPGA Tour.

Nelly Korda and Jessica Korda ( Image via Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters)

Her career helped her garner immense wealth, and as of 2022, Nelly Korda's estimated net worth is $3.5 million, as reported by several outlets. In 2021, Forbes listed her as one of the highest-paid athletes, earning $5.9 million annually.

Nelly Korda has earned a tremendous amount on and off the course. As per reports, her earnings from her playing career are approximately $2.4 million; off the course, she made around $3.5 million in 2021.

Last year brought lots of fortune to her wealth, and Nelly Korda topped the World Golf Rankings. Her incredibly amazing performance is a prime source of income that adds a significant amount to her wealth.

Following her amazing performance, several top-rated companies signed sponsorship deals with her. Nelly endorsed companies like UKG and Hanwha Q Cells. According to LPGA.com, Nelly Korda's career earnings are $7,455,977.

Early life and Career of Nelly Korda

Born on July 28, 1998, Nelly Korda is the daughter of a retired professional tennis player, Petr Korda, and his wife, Regina Rajchrtova.

Korda grew up playing sports with her siblings. Besides Nelly, her sister Jessica Korda and brother Sebastian Korda are also into sports.

While the Korda sisters (Jessica and Nelly) are building their careers in golf, Sebastian is a professional tennis player like his father.

Jessica and Nelly played numerous matches as a team, and the pair won their first LPGA Tour match together.

Nelly had a successful career at the amateur level and turned professional in 2016. She won the Harter Hall Invitational event in 2015, as well as the PING Invitational and AJGA Rolex Junior All-American tournaments.

She had a good start, and within just two years of turning pro, Nelly won her first LPGA Tour.

Her success continued into 2019 and 2020. She went on to win the Lacoste Ladies Open de France, finish third at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, and win the ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open.

Nelly Korda also represented her country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and won the gold medal.

With her victory, Korda became the second American woman to win gold in golf at the Olympics. She was also named to Forbes' "30 Under 30" list in 2021.

It is pertinent to note that Nelly Korda recently announced that she would be playing at the 2022 PNC Championship alongside her father, Petr Korda.

The Championship features top golfers from around the globe competing in a family tournament.

Justin Thomas, Vijay Singh, David Duval, Jordan Spieth, and Tom Lehman will also be joining the series scheduled for December 15–18 at the Carlton Golf Club Orlando in Grande Lakes.

Poll : 0 votes