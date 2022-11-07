Are Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda related? Relationship between the two explored

With many career records to their names, Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda are considered among the most successful female golfers.

Hailing from Jupiter Island, Florida, Jessica and Nelly are siblings. They started their careers at a very young age before turning professional at 18.

Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda (Image via Golf Digest)

Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda come from a sports family. Their parents, Petr Korda and Regina Rajchrtova are professional retired tennis players.

Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda's father won the 1998 Australian Open Championship. Their younger brother, Sebastian, is also into sports and won the 2018 Australian Open in the boys' division. However, unlike most members of the Korda family who are into tennis, Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda decided to pursue a career in golf.

Jessica Korda's early life and career

Jessica Korda was born on February 27, 1993, in Bradenton, Florida. Being the daughter of former tennis star Petr Korda, Jessica grew up playing sports.

Her father played for the Czech Republic, while her mother, Regina Pajchrtova, is a retired tennis player from Czechoslovakia. Regina represented her country at the 1988 Summer Olympics.

After joining the U.S. Junior Solheim Cup, Jessica started her amateur career in 2009. She won the 2010 South Atlantic Amateur and made the cut at the US Women's Open.

Korda holds dual nationality and represented the Czech Republic in the 2006 Espirito Santo Trophy while playing for the United States in 2010.

Jessica Korda with her husband Johnny

Her professional journey began in 2012 after winning her first career event at the Women's Australian Open at Royal Melbourne. She then won her second LPGA Tour in 2014 in the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic opening season.

Last year, she tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Johnny DelPrete, a professional golfer.

Nelly Korda's early life and career

Born in Bradenton, Florida on July 28, 1998, Nelly Korda is the younger sister of Jessica Korda.

The younger Korda is one of the most successful golfers in the world, having reached number one in the Women's World Golf Rankings. The seven-time LPGA Tour winner won a gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Nelly began her amateur career in 2015, playing alongside her sister Jessica at the US Solheim Cup. She made the cut at the US Women's open in 2013 and finally started her professional career in 2016. She won her first pro event at the Sioux Falls GreatLIFE Challenge over Wichanee Meechai.

In 2018, Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda won the LPGA Tour title in Taiwan and became the third sister pair to register a win at the event.

Nelly won her first major at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and became the world's No. 1 female golfer. However, she lost her title earlier this year after being tied for 20th place at the Bainbridge LPGA during the Boca Rio tournament. She is now placed second in the world rankings.

Earlier this year, Nelly missed the Chevron Championship as she had a blood clot in her arms. The star golfer also did not compete in the JTBC Classic due to an injury. However, she eventually returned to play at the US Women's Open, securing her position in the Top 10.

