"It's pretty cool to have a dad who has achieved something every kid wants to achieve"- Sebastian Korda on being compared to his father

American tennis professional Sebastian Korda recently shed some light on being compared to his father, Grand Slam winner Petr Korda. Sebastian said he does not feel the pressure that comes with being the son of a Grand Slam winner.

In an interview with German publication Tennis Magazin, the younger Korda was asked if it was a sour point to be compared to his father and he stated that it's of immense pride that someone with his father's accomplishments is part of the family.

"No not at all. It's pretty cool to have a dad who has achieved something every kid wants to achieve. It is a great honor to have such a sporting personality in the family," Korda said.

Petr Korda is a retired Czech tennis professional. He achieved a career-high ranking of No. 2 in 1998 after winning his maiden Major title at the Australian Open. He also reached the final of the 1992 French Open.

Speaking of his mother, who is also a former tennis player, Sebastian acknowledged her mother's achievements and pointed out that a "nasty injury" ended her career.

"Yes, she was in the top 30 in the world. She was an incredible player but she had to end her career early with a really nasty injury," he added.

Sebastian Korda's mother, Regina Rajchrtová, is a former tennis professional from Czechoslovakia. She lost twice in the fourth-round of the US Open, her best performance at the Majors.

The World No. 44 also reflected on his mother's contribution to his life as well as career. He called his mother his "rock," who has always been with him along with his dad.

"She is the rock in our family. She's always there, like my dad. She keeps us all together, she keeps us all normal," the 22-year-old said.

"My sisters fell in love with golf at a very young age but I always wanted to play tennis" - Sebastian Korda

Day Five: The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

Sebastian Korda shed some light on choosing tennis from a tennis age despite his two older sisters, Nelly and Jessica being professional golfers.

Korda revealed that his sisters being golfers did not pose a problem for him to become a professional tennis player.

"Rather not. My sisters fell in love with golf at a very young age. We live on a golf course. But I always wanted to play tennis."

When asked to describe own playing style, Sebastian Korda stated that he's an "aggressive" player who tries to rush the net and take the ball early.

"Aggressive, I try to get to the net, take the ball early. I'm relaxed privately, just trying to have a good time," Korda said.

