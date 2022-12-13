What happened to LPGA stars Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson at the 2022 QBE Shootout?

At the QBE Shootout 2022, the pair of Sahith Theegala and Tom Hoge took the title home with a score of 62 in the final round. They defeated Ryan Palmer and Charley Hoffman, who scored 65 in round 3.

However, another player left everyone awestruck with her gameplay, LPGA star and former No. 1 Nelly Korda. Nelly Korda was paired with Denny McCarthy. For the first time, two LPGA athletes participated in the QBE Shootout - Korda and Lexi Thompson.

Nelly came into the tournament with a stellar reputation and lived up to expectations. Although Korda didn't win the tournament, she impressed several PGA stars.

Nelly Korda finished fifth at QBE Shootout

Round 1

The QBE Shootout is played in a scramble format, an alternative shot format. The duo started in style with four birdies in a row. In the first nine holes, Korda-McCarthy had hit seven birdies. With 12 birdies, the duo finished the first round with a score of 60, 12 under.

Round 2

Unlike the first round, the Korda-McCarthy pair had an off start in the second round. They started by settling for par in the first four holes and then a bogey to follow. In the first nine holes, they managed only one birdie.

"We actually played really nice on the front, we just couldn’t make anything," McCarthy said after round 2.

After hitting a double bogey in Hole 11, the pair made a comeback when they were able to put the ball up for birdie in four consecutive holes, followed by an Eagle in the 17th.

“I told Denny the eagle putt that he made on 17, I’m going to dream about that shot for a long time,” Korda said.

The final score stood at 67, 5 under. The pair were placed fourth before the final round.

Round 3

The final round was better than the previous but it wasn't enough. The duo put the ball in for 10 birdies with the rest being at par. The Round 3 score was 62, 10 under. They recovered well to settle with 27 under but it was not enough to win. Nelly Korda and Denny McCarthy finished in T5.

How did Lexi Thompson fare?

Lexi Thompson finished at T10 in the QBE Shootout 2022

Unlike her LPGA mate Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson had a hot and cold performance at the QBE Shootout and she finished 10th. She teamed up with Maverick McNealy. She finished with a score of 65 in the last round to settle at 24 under par.

Round 1

The Thompson-McNealy duo started the QBE Shootout with a bang, putting in 12 birdies. They finished with a score of 60 in the first round.

Round 2

The second round wasn't as impressive as the first round as the duo put most of the holes at par in the first half of round 2. However, they tried to make a comeback in the second half. It wasn’t enough and they settled with 67, 5 under.

Round 3

The last round was somewhat better than the second but it wasn't enough. The Thompson-McNealy duo hit 8 birdies and a single bogey to finish the round with a score of 65. They had to settle for the T10 with 27 under.

