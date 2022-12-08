“I know he’s good” - Lexi Thompson exudes confidence in new partner Maverick McNealy ahead of 2022 QBE Shootout

Lexi Thompson is set to play alongside rookie Maverick McNealy in the 2022 QBE Shootout. The LPGA star, returning for a sixth time at the event, has now exuded confidence in her new partner. Speaking after their first meeting at the Tiburon Golf Club, Florida, on Wednesday, Thompson said that McNealy was “good.”

Thompson, who competed there just last month at the LPGA season-ending CME Group Tour Championship, came into the event as one of the only two LPGA stars. Having won the CME at Tiburon in 2018, the 27-year-old will look to put in a strong performance alongside the rookie.

Speaking about her partner at the competition, Lexi Thompson said:

"I know he’s good."

QBE Shootout @QBEshootout more teams to announce for this year’s



Brian Harman and Sepp Straka

Jason Day and Billy Horschel

Steve Stricker and Cameron Young

Maverick McNealy and Lexi Thompson more teams to announce for this year’s #QBEShootout drum roll please🥁…Brian Harman and Sepp StrakaJason Day and Billy HorschelSteve Stricker and Cameron YoungMaverick McNealy and Lexi Thompson 4️⃣ more teams to announce for this year’s #QBEShootout drum roll please🥁…💥Brian Harman and Sepp Straka 💥Jason Day and Billy Horschel 💥Steve Stricker and Cameron Young 💥Maverick McNealy and Lexi Thompson https://t.co/CCXf3FcFaV

She went on to laud the PGA and LPGA Tours' vision to execute the mixed-team event. Speaking ahead of the QBE Shootout, Thompson said that the mixed event would be “great” for the sport.

The 11-time LPGA winner said:

"Golf being such an individual sport. We want more team events but definitely mixed women’s and men’s. I think it will be great for the game of golf. I think team events bring a lot bigger fan base. I think people absolutely love watching us play and fist pump and be there for each other."

Lexi Thompson also revealed that she would prefer bombing it off the tee at the event. Having grown up with two older brothers, Thompson said that she would love to beat the boys on the field.

The LPGA star further said:

"I wanted to play from all the way back with the guys," said Thompson. "I was like, 'I don’t want to play forward, let’s just give myself a challenge.' I get to hit driver on every hole, which I love. I don’t get that opportunity very much when I play, so I love bombing it off the tee and hitting mid- to longer irons."

Maverick McNealy excited about the QBE Shootout

Notably, tournament debutant Maverick McNealy also commented on the QBE Shootout. Speaking about his team-up with the ace golfer, the rookie said that they share a competitive drive and would like to go further in the event.

He said:

“We’re not showing up here as an exhibition. I want to give us as many good looks from the fairway as possible and just hit it right at the flag. Really excited.”

McNealy also agreed with Thompson’s comments on the mixed event and said that it “would be awesome.”

He added:

“I totally agree, I think any chance you can get the best golfers in the world period together and competing, that’s a great thing on both sides. I think it would be awesome.”

It is pertinent to note that Lexi Thompson will be one of the only two LPGA players on the QBE Shootout field this weekend. World No. 2 Nelly Korda will be the other. She would be partnering with Denny McCarthy to compete against the rest of the field for a paycheck of $950,000, the winner’s share from the $3.8 million prize purse.

The 2022 QBE Shootout will have its first tee-off at 9:45 am on Friday. The scramble, modified alternate shot, and four-ball event will conclude on December 11.

Poll : 0 votes