Field pairings for QBE Shootout in Florida announced: Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Max Homa, and Billy Horschel headline

The 2022 QBE Shootout has announced 12 two-person teams that will compete in the 34th edition of the tournament this year. The tournament is scheduled to take place from December 7 to 11 at Tiburon Golf Club at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples, which will host the tournament for the 22nd time.

Max Homa and Kevin Kisner

Harris English and Matt Kuchar

Nelly Korda and Denny McCarthy

Trey Mullinax and Scott Stallings



For the first time in history, the coveted event will feature two LPGA players, including World No. 1 Nelly Korda and World No. 7 Lexi Thompson. While Thompson will be making her sixth appearance, it will be the first for Korda. Nelly Korda is paired up with Denny McCarthy and Lexi Thompson is paired with Maverick McNealy.

The event is headlined by a competitive field, featuring six of the top 30 and 10 of the top 50 players in the world. Max Homa, Billy Horschel, PGA Tour rookie of the year Cameron Young, Brian Harman, and Sepp Strake will be some of the marquee names to feature in the event.

Corey Conner, Tom Hodge, K.H. Lee, Trey Mullinax, and J.J. Spaun, will be other names on the field for the 54-hole competition. In addition, players like Sahith Theegala, Denny McCarthy, Maverick McNealy, and Keith Mitchell will be making their debut in the 2022 QBE Shootout.

Meanwhile, a couple of players, including defending champions Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na, will not feature in the event due to their move to LIV Golf.

Brian Harman and Sepp Straka

and Billy Horschel

Steve Stricker and Cameron Young

“We are thrilled with the 12 compelling teams we’ve been able to put together this year. These dynamic duos comprised of young guns, recent TOUR winners, LPGA stars and established veterans are sure to create an exciting three days of competition,” Tournament Director Rob Hartman said.

The teams will compete for a $3.8 million prize money purse.

Teams at QBE Shootout in Florida

As per the official announcement, the 12 teams set to feature in the unofficial PGA Tour event are:

Tom Hoge and Sahith Theegala

Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer

Corey Conners and K.H. Lee

1. Max Homa–Kevin Kisner

They finished fifth in the Shootout last year and were part of the victorious US Team at the President's Cup.

2. Harris English–Matt Kuchar

Three-time QBE Shootout winners English and Kutcher will pair up for the eighth time. They have been the most successful pair in the event with two runner-up finishes as well.

3. Nelly Korda–Denny McCarthy

They will be the youngest team on the field and both will be making their Shootout debuts.

4. Trey Mullinax–Scott Stallings

While Stallings will be making his second appearance, it will be the first for the rookie Mullinax.

5. Brian Harman–Sepp Straka

After winning the tournament in 2018 with Patton Kizzire, Harman will be making his fifth appearance in the event with his fourth different partner.

6. Jason Day–Billy Horschel

Former World No.1 Jason Day won the event in 2014 with Cameron Tringale. Meanwhile, Horschel will be making his ninth appearance with eight different partners. However, the duo have never played together.

7. Steve Stricker–Cameron Young

Steve Stricker will be playing in his 13th Shootout while the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, Cameron Young, will be making his shootout debut.

8. Maverick McNealy–Lexi Thompson

27-year-old's McNealy and Thompson will feature as a new team in the event. While McNealy has a prolific amateur record, Thompson is one of the most successful LPGA Tour golfers with 11 LPGA Tour wins.

9. Tom Hoge–Sahith Theegala

The pair are another new team this year featuring two rookies, with both making their shootout debuts.

10. Charley Hoffman–Ryan Palmer

Both are experienced shootout golfers, making nine appearances in the event but never paired together. While Hoffman finished third in three editions, Palmer finished third in 2019.

11. Corey Conners–K.H. Lee

They were both part of the international team at the 2022 Presidents Cup but didn't play together. Conners had five top-10 finishes this season and Lee went on to clinch his second tour win at the AT&T Bryon Nelson.

12. Keith Mitchell–J.J. Spaun

Both are making their shootout debuts this year. Spaun won his first PGA Tour title this year at the Valero Texas Open.

The 2022 QBE Shootout will follow a scramble format on Day 1, modified alternate format on Saturday, and better ball format in the final round.

How to watch the 2022 QBE Shootout

The first round of the QBE Shootout will be broadcast live from 1-4 pm ET. The final two rounds will be available on the Golf Channel and NBC.

Saturday

Golf Channel - 1:30-2:30 pm

NBC - 2:30-4:30 pm

Sunday

Golf Channel - 1-2 pm

NBC - 2-4 pm

