Golfers are well-known for their strength and stamina on the course. Over the years, we have witnessed numerous LPGA players competing to win championships, and one such individual was Carol Mann, who is known to be the tallest golfers. The six-ft-three-inch player won 38 LPGA Tours.

Mann was a professional American golfer who played the LPGA from 1961 to 1981. Having started playing at the tender age of nine, Carol turned pro in 1960, and a year later, in 1961, she joined the Tour.

Carol Mann (image via Getty)

Carol Mann was born on February, 3,1941, in Buffalo, New York, and grew up in Baltimore, Maryland. In 1958, Mann won the Western Junior and was also the winner of the 1960 Chicago Women's Amateur championship.

After joining the Tour, Mann won her first tournament in 1964 at the Women's Western Open. She won 38 tournaments in her career, including two major championships.

Carol Mann won the US Women's Open in 1965 and secured a T-2 position at the Women's PGA Championship in 1969. She led the tour to wins three times in her career and served as the President of the LPGA Tour from 1973 to 1976.

Lexi Thompson, Anna Nordqvist, and more of the tallest LPGA golfers

Michelle Wie West

The six-ft tall American golfer, Michelle Wie West, is another tall golfer. Michelle joined the LPGA Tour in 2009 and has registered five professional wins on the course since then.

West was born on October 11, 1989, in Hawaii and has been playing golf since her school days. She is the only child of South Korean women's amateur golf champion Bo and former professor Byung-Wook Wie.

In 2005, Michelle turned into a professional tournament player and won five Tours, including one US Women's Open in 2014.

Sandra Gill

The German golfer Sandra Gill stands at six feet, making her one of the tallest LPGA golfers in the world. Gill was born on May 9, 1985, in Düsseldorf, West Germany, and had been playing golf since the age of five.

Having started her professional journey in 2007, Sandra joined the Tour in 2008 and won one event. Sandra Gill also participated in the 2016 Rio Olympics and finished T25.

Lexi Thompson

Six ft. American golfer Lexi Thompson lives in Coral Springs, Florida, and has been playing professional golf since 2010.

Lexi has won 15 championships so far, including 11 LPGA Tours, two ladies' European Tours, one LPGA Tour of Japan, and one other event.

Anna Nordqvist

Anna Nordqvist (image via LPGA)

Six ft tall Swedish golfer Anna Maria Nordqvist was born on June 10, 1987. She had a successful career at the Amateur level and was awarded Swedish Junior Player of the year (2004 and 2005).

Nordqvist was a bronze medalist at the European Ladies Amateur Championship in 2005 and made the cut at the Ricoh Women's British Open in 2007 and 2008.

She began playing professional tournaments in 2008 and joined the Tour in June 2009, and was the caption's pick for the Solheim Cup.

Anna has 13 professional wins, including nine LPGA Tours, five Ladies European Tours, and one other championship. Nordqvist also won three major championships, the 2009 Women's PGA Championship, the 2021 Women's British Open, and the 2017 Evian Championship.

