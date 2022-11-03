LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's annual QBE Shootout is coming back for its 22nd edition. The organizers announced the 24-player field for the coveted event on Wednesday and it features two LPGA Tour players for the first time.

The 2022 QBE Shootout is set to be held from December 7 to 11 and will feature an illustrious field. The event, held at the Tiburon Golf Club at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples, will feature the likes of Steve Stricker, Lexi Thompson, and three-time champion Matt Kuchar.

Full field for the 2022 QBE Shootout announced

LPGA Tour stars Lexi Thompson (ranked seventh in the world) and Nelly Korda (ranked fourth) are the standout names on the field for the QBE Shootout. While Thompson will be making her sixth appearance in the unofficial PGA Tour team event, it will be a debut start for Korda.

Meanwhile, multiple big names, including the defending champions, have been kept off the list due to their move to LIV Golf. Last year's champions Kevin Na and Jason Kokrak will be missing.

As per the organizer’s announcement, the 24-player field will feature six of the world's top 30 players. Steve Stricker, Billy Horschel, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English will be some of the marquee names on show at the event. PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Cameron Young, Corey Conner, Tom Hodge, K.H. Lee, and PGA Tour winners like Trey Mullinax, J.J. Spaun, Sepp Straka will be other names on the field for the 54-hole competition.

Meanwhile, players like Sahith Theegala, Denny McCarthy, Maverick McNealy, and Keith Mitchell will be making their debuts in the 2022 QBE Shootout.

Here’s the full field for the 2022 QBE Shootout:

Corey Conners

Jason Day

Harris English

Brian Harman

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Kevin Kisner

Nelly Korda

Matt Kuchar

K.H. Lee

Denny McCarthy

Maverick McNealy

Keith Mitchell

Trey Mullinax

Ryan Palmer

J.J. Spaun

Scott Stallings

Sepp Straka

Steve Stricker

Sahith Theegala

Lexi Thompson

Cameron Young

Greg Norman asked “not to attend” 2022 QBE Shootout

One familiar face missing in the 2022 QBE Shootout will be LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman. The Australian golfer, who founded the tournament back in 1989, recently confirmed that he won’t be attending the event. To be clear, the golfer revealed that he was asked “not to attend” the event.

Norman was omitted from the attendees list for the PGA Tour event due to his association with the Saudi-backed LIV series. Following this, the veteran golfer took to social media to state that he was saddened by the move. Norman lauded the support he received for the event and said that he was dejected from the action.

The golfer posted a series of pictures from past editions of the QBE Shootout on Instagram, and wrote:

"Sadly, after 33 consecutive years of playing in and hosting every Shootout tournament - a co-sanctioned PGA Tour event - since I founded it in 1989, this year I have been asked not to attend.”

He added:

“Why one might ask? Perhaps it is because I am helping to give golf a new heartbeat, creating new value and delivering a new product that is loved by players, fans and broadcasters alike. And in doing so, finally giving players their rights as independent contractors to benefit from their performance and brand. In some people’s mind this is too disruptive and evolution is perceived as a bad thing. I disagree – competition breeds excellence.”

The Australian went on to state that “change is good” while thanking investors, charities and volunteers for the event. For the unversed, the event is currently operated by Wasserman Events. The events company had bought the golf tournament previously operated by Greg Norman Production Company in 2015.

