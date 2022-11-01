Bubba Watson was one of the biggest names on the PGA Tour until his defection to LIV Golf. The golfer, currently recovering from knee surgery, is yet to take a shot on the Saudi-backed circuit.

However, this hasn’t stopped the golfer from making some strong comments against the PGA and supporting the rebel series in the PGA-LIV Golf face-off.

Ever since his defection, Watson has acted as a strong supporter of LIV. The golfer proved it yet again as he came out to slam the PGA Tour.

The American hit out at the PGA Tour backers for being 'hypocritical' of people’s move to LIV. He claimed that the American circuit owes him $1.5 million of his own 'guaranteed money.'

Bubba Watson, who joined Greg Norman's Saudi Arabia-backed rebel series in July, has now claimed that the PGA Tour owes him half of the $3 million he should have received as part of the Player Impact Program [PIP].

The golfer said that he finished tenth in the program made to reward golf's most famed stars for their growth in the sport. However, the PGA Tour allegedly failed to pay him in full.

Speaking in an interview with The Times, Watson said that he deserved to receive the payment.

He said:

“They (PGA Tour) still owe me $1.5million. I did everything they asked but somehow I never got the second half of the money [before joining LIV]. Everybody in the world can make money off of Saudi Arabia but, when it comes to individuals, it’s not allowed…

"Why is it OK for them and not for Bubba Watson? The PGA Tour has an almighty dollar and they’re trying to protect it by not letting others play or have an event in the US.”

Watson went on to slam the PGA Tour and its backers for being 'hypocritical' of player defections to LIV. The golfer said that the circuit’s accusations of players 'moving for money' was pointless.

During the interview, the golfer also pointed out that it was okay to play for 'guaranteed money' as even the PGA Tour did the same.

He added:

“So, the critics say you can’t play golf with guaranteed money? Good question. Well, when I was on the PGA Tour, I was getting paid money behind the scenes to show up at events from sponsors.

"And if Bubba Watson is getting it, the so-called big-time players — because I’m not as popular as them — they got paid the same amount ... Or maybe a little less. It makes me laugh when people say those things. It’s so hypocritical.”

He further added:

“These players have guaranteed money, the real world just doesn’t see it… It’s a sad and hypocritical place we’re in in our world and our sport."

Bubba Watson received major criticism for LIV Golf move

It is pertinent to note that Bubba Watson was one of the golfers’ who received major criticism for his move to LIV Golf.

The player’s move was one of golf's worst kept secrets. While he is yet to play for the Saudi-backed series, hen looks happy to have made the move.

It is also noteworthy that Watson is one of the few golfers who spoke out against the American circuit after being banned from it.

