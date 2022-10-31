“That was the worst of the worst” – Bubba Watson says he is 'the happiest’ he’s ever been since joining LIV Golf

Bubba Watson was one of the most prominent golfers on the PGA Tour, winning two Masters and countless other tournaments. That was before he defected to LIV Golf, though. Now, he's one of the faces of the up-and-coming league despite not having taken a single shot with them.

He's recovering from knee surgery, but that hasn't stopped him from being a key member of the new league and a forceful recruiter. He has loved being a part of the league despite not golfing.

Watson told The Times:

“This is the happiest I’ve ever been and I haven’t even hit a shot yet. I was in a business that I didn’t want to be in and that showed me the light and got me to LIV Golf. I knew the backlash would be there but my legacy is about who I am as a husband, who I am as a person, and not what I do for a living."

He continued:

"I’ve been through it all, mentally and physically, I’ve wasted money and saved money and given to charities, I’ve done it all. LIV gives me the best opportunity to help people if they want to be helped, and that’s what makes me happy.”

He added that he had serious struggles while a member of the PGA Tour:

“That was the worst of the worst. But after I fell to my knees, I thought if this is my last ten minutes, I need to be with my wife, my kids, and that’s what got me off the floor. Once I knew I didn’t have cancer, I realised it had to be something mental."

The PGA Tour's intense style may have caused some of the issues Watson was facing:

"I was letting my life be dictated by the pressure; ranking points; Ryder Cups; winning a third major. I had to get away from the idea of that being who I am. I had to make a change or you die, and I haven’t checked my weight since.”

Watson seems to finally be in a good place and it may largely be due to him leaving the PGA Tour.

Will Bubba Watson compete in the Masters again?

Watson has won the illustrious tournament twice already in his career. Not many people have won multiple Masters and Jack Nicklaus has a record of six. He could go down in history with more wins at the tournament.

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round

However, given his involvement with LIV Golf, there's a chance he won't be invited to compete. He's not worried about that, though:

“If the Masters say Bubba Watson can’t play [because of being with LIV], those are people I don’t want be associated with anyway. I’ve earned the right, I’ve won twice. If they say I’m a bad person because I’m part of this new league, I wouldn’t want to be there.”

Should the PGA Tour decide to ban LIV Golf members from the Masters, it won't bother the two-time champion.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit EuroSport, The Times and H/T Sportskeeda.

