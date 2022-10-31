LIV Golf Miami 2022 Leaderboard: Winners, Final prize distribution, payouts, and more 

The inaugural edition of the LIV Golf Invitational Series successfully closed its curtain with the conclusion of the final Team Championship in Miami on Sunday, October 30.

Dustin Johnson's 4Aces, the number one seed, backed the first LIV Golf Team Championship title.

LIV Golf Miami was solely a team event and 4Aces, Punch GC, Smash GC, and Stinger GC were the four teams to enter the final of the 54-hole competition. The strokeplay format was used in the final where all the players of each team stroke-played with their individual scores adding up to the team total.

In the end, the all-American team, the 4Aces finished 7 under 281 to clinch the title, just one stroke ahead of the runner-up team, Punch GC, who finished 6 under 282.

Meanwhile, Smash GC finished 4 over 292 followed by Stinger GC, who finished fourth, posting a score of 10 over 298.

LIV Golf Miami Final prize distribution

While the first seven individual events were set at a $25 million prize money purse, the Team Championship came with a whooping prize money purse of $50 million with all the 12 teams taking home a certain amount depending on their rank.

On that note, let’s take a look at the amount all 12 teams and 48 players took home from the Miami Team Championship.

Winner : 4 Aces (Dustin Johnson, Pat Perez, Talor Gooch, Patrick Reed); $16 Million ($4,000,000 per player)

4 Aces (Dustin Johnson, Pat Perez, Talor Gooch, Patrick Reed); $16 Million ($4,000,000 per player) 2nd: Punch GC (Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Wade Ormsby); $8 Million ($2,000,000 per player)

Punch GC (Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Wade Ormsby); $8 Million ($2,000,000 per player) 3rd: Smash GC (Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Peter Uihlein); $6 Million ($1,500,000 per player)

Smash GC (Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Peter Uihlein); $6 Million ($1,500,000 per player) 4th: Stinger GC (Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel, Hennie Du Plessis); $4 Million ($1,000,000 per player)

Eliminated in the semi-finals: $3 Million ($750,000 per player)

Cleeks: Shergo Al Kurdi, Laurie Canter, Graeme McDowell, Richard Bland

Shergo Al Kurdi, Laurie Canter, Graeme McDowell, Richard Bland Crushers: Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri

Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri Fireballs: Sergio Garcia, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra, Abraham Ancer

Sergio Garcia, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra, Abraham Ancer Majesticks: Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield

Eliminated in the Quarterfinals: $1 Million ($250,000 per player)

IronHeads: Kevin Na, Sihwan Kim, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai

Kevin Na, Sihwan Kim, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai Niblicks: Harold Varner III, James Piot, Turk Pettit, Hudson Swafford

$31,637,767 total earnings

$4,519,681 per event

$1,506,560 per round

$83,698 per hole



Dustin Johnson was the most successful player in the first season of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Not only did he win the Boston Invitational to take home the $5 million prize money, he was also crowned the individual champion of the season.

Dustin ended the series with 135 points, almost double that of the following player, Branden Grace, who finished with 79 points. With this, he took home an $18 million bonus for being the top player of the season.

In addition, he won an additional $4 million as his team won the final championship title.

“It’s been amazing,” Dustin said. “This week’s been incredible. This whole season has gotten better and better and obviously this finale has been unbelievable.”

What's next for LIV Golf?

Some big changes like the transfer of players are expected to take place in the next season of the highly controversial tournament. LIV Golf is in direct competition with the PGA Tour and has been able to grab some of the best players from the Tour with a unique format and attractive prize money purse.

With the successful completion of its first season, LIV Golf shared its plans for the next season in 2023. It was confirmed that the league will continue with 12 teams and 48 players but will be spread across 14 events, unlike the earlier eight events.

Moreover, players will compete for an overall $405 million in total prize money and the events will include stops in new countries like London, Australia and more.

