LIV Golf Miami Day 3 tee-off timings, schedule, current standings and more

The 2022 LIV Golf Team Championship started with a bang on Friday, October 28, 2022. The inaugural season will conclude this week at Trump National Doral Golf club, where the main attraction will be the eye-popping prize money worth $50 million.

The championship peeled away dozens of players from the PGA Tour and World Tours, forming 12 teams.

In the last two days, fans have seen 32 players participate in the championship, while the four teams bade farewell on the event's inaugural day. Now, all eyes are on Day 3.

LIV Golf Team Championship

Team events are far different from prior LIV golf events. This includes everything from singles matches, byes, stroke play, and foursomes, where teams compete against each other to win the trophy.

Besides team events, captains from each team will compete in one-on-one matches. Ultimately, the team with the lowest cumulative squad will be declared the winner. The finale will take place on Sunday, October 30.

LIV Golf Miami: Day 3 Schedule and Tee Time

The final round tee time for the LIV Golf team championship starts at 12.15 pm ET for non-captains. Captain Johnson and Smith's tee-off will start at 12.15 pm on hole 1.

Moreover, the other two captains, Koepka and Oosthuizen, tee time will begin at 12.25 pm on hole number 10.

Captains Koepka & Oosthuizen tee off 12:25 on hole No. 10 Updated tee times for Sunday's Championship round #LIVGolfMiami Team Championship.Shotgun start for non-captains at 12:15 pm ET.Captains Johnson & Smith tee off 12:25 on hole No. 1Captains Koepka & Oosthuizen tee off 12:25 on hole No. 10 Updated tee times for Sunday's Championship round #LIVGolfMiami Team Championship.▶️ Shotgun start for non-captains at 12:15 pm ET.▶️ Captains Johnson & Smith tee off 12:25 on hole No. 1▶️ Captains Koepka & Oosthuizen tee off 12:25 on hole No. 10 https://t.co/5vwHYTNWhW

Other players' tee-off times are as follows:

Peter Ulhein (Smash GC) vs. Branden Grace (Stinger GC)

Start Hole: 01

Shotgun start: 12:15 PM ET

Marc Leishman (Punch GC) vs. Jason Kokrak (Smash GC)

Start Hole: 02

Shotgun start: 12:15 PM ET

Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC) vs. Patrick Reed (4Aces)

Start Hole: 03

Shotgun start: 12:15 PM ET

Wade Ormesby (Punch GC) vs. Taylor Gooch (4Aces)

Start Hole: 10

Shotgun start: 12:15 PM ET

Hennie Du Plessis (Stinger GC) vs. Matt Jones (Punch GC

Start Hole: 11

Shotgun start: 12:15 PM ET

Pat Perez (4Aces) vs. Chase Koepka (Smash GC)

Start Hole: 12

Shotgun start: 12:15 PM ET

LIV Golf Team Championship Day 2 Scores

After two days of successful events, four teams, 4Aces, Punch GC, Smash GC, and Stinger GC, will square off on Sunday. On Day 2, Smash GC registered their victory over Majestiks and smashed through to the finals.

Punch took down Fireballs while 4Aces witnessed a victory over Cleeks and both the teams are in the finals. Moreover, Stinger crushed the Crushers and is waiting for the finals to win the crown.

LIV Golf Team Championship Miami 2022 Purse

The winning team will receive $16 million, henceforth $4 million per player. Runner up will split $8 million, the third position will be awarded $6 million, and the fourth will receive $4 million.

Teams settled for the fifth to eighth positions will receive $3 million each, while teams in the bottom four will be awarded $1 million. As reported by Dark Kings, the 4Aces have a high chance of becoming the first LIV Golf Team Champions.

Where To Watch LIV Golf Team Championship 2022?

The LIV Golf Championship will start at 12:15 pm ET/5:15 pm BST. It will stream on LIV Golf's YouTube channel and also on LIVGolf.org.

