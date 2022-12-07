2022 QBE Shootout: Friday tee times and TV schedule

The 2022 QBE Shootout is finally here. The event will kick-start on Wednesday, and the golfers will make their first-round tee-offs on Friday, December 9. The unofficial PGA Tour event will be held at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.
The QBE Shootout will feature a field of 12 pairs competing for the top prize. This will be the first time two LPGA stars will also join the field. The winning duo will split a check of $950,000, the winner’s share from the $3.8 million prize purse.
2022 QBE Shootout tee times
The 2022 QBE Shootout will start its official three-day competition on Friday. It will conclude on Sunday. The scramble, modified alternate shot and four-ball event, first designed by current LIV CEO Greg Norman, will have its first tee-off at 9:45 am on Friday.
Friday’s first-round tee times (All times ET):
1st tee
- 9:45 am - Keith Mitchell-J.J. Spaun, Trey Mullinax-Scott Stallings
- 10 am - Corey Conners-K.H. Lee, Tom Hoge-Sahith Theegala
- 10:15 am - Charley Hoffman-Ryan Palmer, Brian Harman-Sepp Straka
- 10:30 am - Harris English-Matt Kuchar, Steve Stricker-Cameron Young
- 10:45 am - Jason Day-Billy Horschel, Maverick McNealy-Lexi Thompson
- 11 am - Nelly Korda-Denny McCarthy, Max Homa-Kevin Kisner
How to watch 2022 QBE Shootout?
Viewers can watch the 2022 QBE Shootout on the Golf Channel. The event can also be streamed on Peacock.
Here are the scheduled times for the event (All times ET)
Friday
- TV: Golf Channel: 1 pm-4 pm
- Stream: Peacock: 1 pm-4 pm
Saturday
- TV: Golf Channel: 1:30 pm-2:30 pm
- NBC: 2:30 pm-4:30 pm
- Stream: Peacock: 1:30 pm-4:30 pm
Sunday
- TV: Golf Channel: 1 pm-2 pm
- NBC: 2 pm-4 pm
- Stream: Peacock: 1 pm-4 pm
2022 QBE Shootout field
The 2022 QBE Shootout will make history on Friday as two LPGA stars will tee off at the event for the first time. The 34th edition of the event will feature a mixed field headlined by World No. 2 Nelly Korda and No. 7 Lexi Thompson. They will team up with Denny McCarthy and Maverick McNealy, respectively, to compete against the rest of the field.
The event features the top 12 available PGA Tour players from the FedEx Cup Points List through the Tour Championship. Names like Jason Day, Billy Horschel, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner, Sepp Straka, and Cameron Young will be at the event. Meanwhile, veterans like Harris English and Matt Kuchar will also be part of the star-studded field.
Here are the 12 teams playing at the event:
- Harris English and Matt Kuchar
- Max Homa and Kevin Kisner
- Nelly Korda and Denny McCarthy
- Trey Mullinax and Scott Stallings
- Brian Harman and Sepp Straka
- Jason Day and Billy Horschel
- Steve Stricker and Cameron Young
- Maverick McNealy and Lexi Thompson
- Tom Hoge and Sahith Theegala
- Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer
- Corey Connors and K.H. Lee
- Keith Mitchell and J.J. Spaun
As per popular betting websites, the team-up of Jason Day and Billy Horschel comes into the event as favorites. However, the PGA Tour power rankings have Harris English and Matt Kuchar ranked above Day and Horschel.