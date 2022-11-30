When and where is the 2022 QBE Shootout?

The 34th edition of the QBE Shootout is going to start on December 7, 2022, at the Tiburón Golf Club at The Ritz-Carlton Resort, Naples. The five-day event will conclude on December 11.

The QBE Shootout will again be of a scramble format, which will be a modified alternate shot format. On Sunday, the final round will be a better ball.

Once again, CureSearch for Children’s Cancer will be the main charitable beneficiary of the tournament.

Players to feature

Twenty-four players will compete in the QBE Shootout. There will be 12 teams of 2 players each. For the first time in the 34-year history of the QBE Shootout, two LPGA stars will be playing in the tournament. Former No.1 Nelly Korda and No. 7 Lexi Thompson will be featured in this year's edition.

Let's take a look at the teams this year.

Max Homa, Kevin Kisner: The members of this year’s President's Cup-winning US team will be competing in the QBE Shootout for the second time. Last year, the Homa–Kisner duo stood fifth in the tournament. This will be Kisner's sixth Shootout. Homa had a good 2022 season, which included three victories on tour.

Keith Mitchell, J.J. Spaun: Both will be debuting in the Shootout this year. Spaun won the Valero Texas Open, which was his first title, and Mitchell has been consistent with six top-10 finishes this season.

Denny McCarthy, Nelly Korda: For the first time, two LPGA stars are featuring in the tournament, and Nelly Korda is one of them. The 24-year-old will be teaming up with Denny McCarthy, 29. Denny is also competing in the tournament for the first time. Both make up the youngest team participating in the event.

Scott Stallings, Trey Mullinax: This will be Stallings' second appearance since 2011 and Mullinax's first. Mullinax won the Barbasol Championship. Stallings was a runner-up in the FedExCup playoffs BMW Championship and had seven top-10 finishes this season.

Matt Kuchar, Harris English: The most successful pair of the tournament will be competing for the eighth time. Apart from three victories, the duo has also had two runner-up finishes. They won it by a margin of nine strokes in 2020, which is the tournament's record for the largest margin of victory.

Brian Harman, Sepp Straka: Harman will be making his fifth appearance in the Shootout with a fourth different partner. Straka won his first PGA Tour at the Honda Classic earlier this year.

Billy Horschel, Jason Day: Former No. 1 Jason Day has won the event once with Cameron Tringale in 2014. He will be teaming up with Horshcel for the first time. Horschel, though, has never won the Shootout but is a tournament veteran. He has finished among the top-five six times in nine Shootout appearances with eight different partners.

Lexi Thompson, Maverick McNealy: Lexi Thompson is another LPGA star participating in Naples this year. McNealy has had three top-10 finishes in his last seven starts of the season. Thompson is an 11-time LPGA champion.

Tom Hoge, Sahith Theegala: This is another rookie duo of the Shootout. Hoge had a great season as he tasted victory at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and also had five top-10 finishes. Theegala, 24, is the youngest player in the event along with Korda. Theegala was runner-up at The Travelers Championship.

Ryan Palmer, Charley Hoffman: Both will be pairing up for the first time. Palmer will be Hoffman’s sixth different partner at Naples. Hoffman has never won it but finished third on three occasions. Palmer was T3 in 2019 along with Harold Varner III.

K.H. Lee, Corey Conners: Conners has had five top-10 finishes this season and was third at the WGC—Dell Technologies Match Play Championship. He also came sixth at the Masters. Lee had his second Tour victory with the AT&T Byron Nelson title.

Cameron Young, Steve Stricker: Young, 25, will be playing in the tournament for the first time while Stricker, 55, will be playing for the 13th time in Naples. Young has been awarded PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. Stricker has had four PGA Champions Tour victories this year. Young ended up as the runner-up in three tournaments this year.

How to watch the QBE Shootout

All the matches of the QBE Shootout will be streamed live on the Golf Channel The first round will be live only on Golf Channel, while the final two rounds will be streamed on both the Golf Channel and NBC.

