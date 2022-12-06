2022 QBE Shootout: Prize purse and winner’s share explored

The 34th edition of the QBE Shootout will kick-start on December 7, 2022. The five-day event will be held at the Tiburón Golf Club at The Ritz-Carlton Resort, Naples, and will conclude on December 11.

The 2022 QBE Shootout stands out with its field. For the first time, the event will have two LPGA stars teeing up on the field along with other PGA Tour stars. The 12 two-player teams, which include stars like Max Homa, Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, and Jason Day, will be competing for the top prize this week.

However, it is pertinent to note that Greg Norman, who is among the founding members of the event, won’t be involved due to his move to become the CEO of LIV Golf. With the changed field, the prize purse has also seen a light hike. The event will have a total purse of $3.8 million, up from $3.6 million in 2021.

2022 QBE Shootout prize money payout

The 2022 QBE Shootout purse is set for $3.8 million, with $950,000 kept as the winner’s share. The prize money is split equally between teammates, which will see the champions take $475,000 each. Interestingly, the winner’s cut for the event is more than the standard 18 percent noted by the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The team finishing second will win a total of $590,000. The second-runners up will take $360,000 home. Meanwhile, players on the team finishing last in the competition will take $90,000 each. It is also noteworthy that there are no cuts in this tournament.

Here is the prize money payout list for the 2022 QBE Shootout:

1 - $950,000 ($475,000 each)

2 - $590,000 ($295,000 each)

3 - $360,000 ($180,000 each)

4 - $284,000 ($142,000 each)

5 - $246,000 ($123,000 each)

6 - $215,000 ($107,500 each)

7 - $205,000 ($102,500 each)

8 - $200,000 ($100,000 each)

9 - $195,000 ($97,500 each)

10 - $190,000 ($95,000 each)

11 - $185,000 ($92,500 each)

12 - $180,000 ($90,000 each)

2022 QBE Shootout field

According to betting websites, the team of Jason Day-Billy Horschel stands favorite to take the win at the 2022 QBE Shootout. However, the heavy fielding at the event makes it tough to predict.

It is pertinent to note that this will be the first edition of the event that will have two LPGA stars teeing up. World No. 2 Nelly Korda and No. 7 Lexi Thompson will join Denny McCarthy and Maverick McNealy respectively on the field. The rest of the field is crowded with the top 12 available PGA Tour players from the FedEx Cup Points List through the Tour Championship.

Here are the 12 teams playing at the 2022 QBE Shootout:

Harris English and Matt Kuchar

Max Homa and Kevin Kisner

Nelly Korda and Denny McCarthy

Trey Mullinax and Scott Stallings

Brian Harman and Sepp Straka

Jason Day and Billy Horschel

Steve Stricker and Cameron Young

Maverick McNealy and Lexi Thompson

Tom Hoge and Sahith Theegala

Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer

Corey Connors and K.H. Lee

Keith Mitchell and J.J. Spaun

More details on the event, including tee times, will be updated soon.

