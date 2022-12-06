“I will continue to take the high road” - Greg Norman insists he's not leaving LIV Golf

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has been under fire for a while now. Apart from rumors of his ousting from the Saudi-backed series, the Aussie has also been in a fight with PGA Tour and its stars like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. However, Norman is adamant about staying in his position.

The LIV Golf leader was speaking in an interview with Today’s Golfer when he stated that he’s not going anywhere. Norman slammed Woods and McIlroy for their “agenda” against him and said that he wasn’t paying any attention to them. He also dismissed all rumors of his potential ousting by stating that he’ll “continue to take the high road” as he believes in the Saudi-backed series and its business model.

Insisting on staying in power, Greg Norman said:

“When the monopolist’s territory is getting threatened, they’re going to rear their ugly head up and do what they do… But from my whole perspective, I’ve always taken the high road this year. I will continue to take the high road because I believe in our business model. I believe in our people, I believe in the players’ independent rights, and we’ve already seen a dramatic shift in our audience.”

The Aussie went on to add that there was no reason for him to leave the rebel series. Norman stated that the circuit was flourishing under his leadership.

He added:

"I’ve got the support of our investors. Our ambitions going forward I can tell you are pretty significant and elevated from where we are in 2022… Of course, it can happen under my leadership (OWGR points, major exemptions, legal compromise). I mean, Tiger might be a messenger, right? Who knows. All I know is we are going to keep doing what we’re doing with LIV and we are just going to keep moving forward.”

Norman reiterated that he won’t leave LIV Golf as it transitions into a 14-event league in 2023.

He said:

"I am not going anywhere. I don’t care what anybody says. I’m not going anywhere. I am so proud of the position I am in and maybe, maybe, it’s my leadership that has them scared. Maybe..."

Greg Norman's LIV Golf future uncertain?

It is pertinent to note that CEO Greg Norman’s strong comments come only weeks after rumors of his potential ousting began circulating. According to speculation, LIV Golf is set to replace the controversial Aussie from its leadership post ahead of the 2023 season. As per unofficial reports, the rebel series has also identified an ideal replacement for him.

With the rumors, many claimed that Norman could well be leaving LIV Golf in the coming months. However, LIV officials soon dismissed the claims. LIV Golf managing director Majed Al-Sorour quashed the speculation by issuing a response in November. He stated that the Saudi-backed circuit was happy with Norman at the top.

Responding to the rumors, Al-Sorour said:

"Greg Norman is our CEO and Commissioner. Any suggestion that changes are being made to Greg's title or role is patently false.”

However, many still believe that Greg Norman's future is still uncertain as former TaylorMade CEO Mark King continues to be linked to LIV. It is pertinent to note that Norman has been a controversial figure ever since LIV’s inception and it has affected his reputation among fans.

