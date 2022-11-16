According to rumors, CEO Greg Norman could leave LIV Golf in the coming months. However, there has been no official confirmation of the same. Norman’s future remains uncertain as LIV moves forward with new hirings.

Norman has been a controversial figure ever since LIV’s inception as the former PGA Tour star has been a vocal spokesperson for the rebel series. The Aussie has been left questioning his decisions as rumors have claimed that tour officials have found a replacement for him.

Is Greg Norman leaving LIV Golf?

The official answer as of now is no. However, his future still remains uncertain.

The speculations began over the past weekend when reports surfaced claiming that LIV Golf was 'in talks' to replace its controversial chief executive. The reports were backed by the fact that LIV was roping in former Taylormade CEO Mark King as a replacement.

The Saudi-backed series’ decision to bring in a fresh face to its leadership wasn’t surprising. Despite being the face of the tour, Norman’s first year in power was average at best. While he managed to land some big names from the PGA Tour, he also failed to bring broadcasters on board.

LIV finished its season with its audience tuning into YouTube to watch the event, which was a big negative on his report card.

The rumors of Norman being ousted from the series before its second season spread like wildfire on social media. However, it was quickly dismissed by LIV Golf officials. Despite having multiple reasons to be believable, LIV Golf managing director Majed Al-Sorour released a statement denying it.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated about the report, Majed Al-Sorour said:

"Greg Norman is our CEO and Commissioner. Any suggestion that changes are being made to Greg's title or role is patently false.”

At the time of writing, Greg Norman remains the CEO of LIV Golf. It will be interesting to see if Norman would step down, take on a different leadership role, or even work as a tag team with Mark King when the LIV league kicks off in 2023.

Greg Norman eyeing to remain as LIV Golf CEO

It is pertinent to note that Greg Norman has no plans to leave LIV Golf. The Aussie sounded optimistic whenever he speaks about LIV’s future. The CEO recently made positive comments on LIV’s progress throughout the year. Following the end of the series’ inaugural season, he said that LIV has merely 'begun'.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Greg Norman said:

“LIV has only just begun… From my perspective, it was one heck of a year, one heck of a season, one heck of a launch. I don’t think any new sports league in its first year accomplished as much as LIV Golf accomplished.”

Norman also took to his Twitter handle to call LIV an 'important part' of golf's future. Tweeting after the LIV team championship in Miami, the Aussie took a jibe at the ’haters' and wrote that the series came a long way.

Greg Norman tweeted:

“From dead in the water to an important part of the future of golf all in 8 months. #LIVGolf has only just begun… It’s time for the major forces in golf to make the good of the game we all love the priority. @LIVGolfInv will continue to do its part.”

The tweet was an apparent jibe at PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy, a staunch opponent of LIV, who had earlier stated that the rebel series defectors were 'dead in the water'.

