“I think he just needs to exit stage left” – Rory McIlroy calls on Greg Norman to quit LIV Golf and end 'stalemate' in golf

Amid reports of LIV Golf planning to replace CEO Greg Norman, Rory McIlroy has called on the Aussie to leave his role. The PGA Tour star stated that Norman must quit his role as LIV CEO to end the "stalemate" situation in the ongoing golf dispute.

McIlroy, who had earlier called for a truce between the two tours, has now called on Norman to step down from his role. Addressing the ongoing unrest in golf and saying that the Australian leaving the top brass of LIV would be a sensible move. The Irishman was speaking to the media ahead of the DP World Tour Championship when he made the comments.

Taking yet another jibe at Greg Norman, Rory McIlroy said:

"I think Greg needs to go. I think he just needs to exit stage left. He's made his mark, but I think now is the right time to sort of say, 'Look, you've got this thing off the ground, but no one is going to talk unless there's an adult in the room that can actually try to mend fences.'"

He added:

"If those two things happen, then things can happen. But right now, it's a stalemate because there can't be any other way. Hopefully, something can happen, who knows… Whether that's in the hand of a court or a judge or something else happens along the way, no one really knows. But right now, it seems like it's a bit of a stalemate."

Rory McIlroy also addressed the ongoing antitrust case filed by the PGA Tour against LIV Golf. Referring to the case, which has its hearing taking place in February 2023, McIlroy said Norman’s exit would help find a middle ground. The golfer went on to claim that “nothing will happen” if the antitrust lawsuit goes on between the two tours.

He said:

"Nothing will happen if those two things [lawsuits] are still going on. You're limited in what you can do. Then I think from whatever happens with those two things, there's a few things that I would like to see on the LIV side that needs to happen.”

It is pertinent to note that McIlroy’s comment comes amid speculations that the Saudi-backed series is "in talks" to replace the controversial chief executive. Earlier this week, rumors surfaced claiming that LIV might sign former Taylormade CEO Mark King as its new leader. However, the rumors were soon dismissed by the rebel series' officials.

Rory McIlroy says the golf world should be 'thankful to Tiger Woods'

Rory McIlroy also took on Greg Norman over his comments on PGA Tour players. Earlier, the Aussie, in an interview, said that "every PGA Tour player should be thanking LIV" for the recent changes made by the American tour. He referred to the increased prize money and the Player Impact Program [PIP], hinting that it was forced by LIV.

The former PGA Tour star also took a dig at McIlroy and Tiger Woods, claiming that they should be grateful to the rebel series for forcing such a move. However, McIlroy wasn’t impressed with the comments. Speaking ahead of the European tour event, the Irishman slammed the comments and said that he and Woods had no reason to thank LIV Golf.

He said:

“Am I thankful that it's provided more opportunities for the top players to earn more? Yes. But ultimately, will that make me happier at the end of my career? No. I'm very thankful for everyone in golf, and I've said this a million times: Tiger is the reason that we are playing for as much as we are playing for.”

McIlroy went on to back Tiger Woods. He stated that the golf world owes the legendary golfer and that “everyone else in the game should be thankful” to him.

He added:

"Tiger is the reason that the stature of our game is where it is. The generation of Tiger and the generation coming after Tiger have all benefited from him and his achievements and what he's done for the game of golf… I don't think Tiger should be thankful to anyone for anything. I think everyone else in the game should be thankful."

It is pertinent to note that LIV Golf is currently on a break after completing its team championship event in Miami. The rebel series is set to return in a new 14-event league format in 2023. As the event undergoes some major changes, it’ll be interesting to see if Norman stays in the CEO role for another season.

