How many Olympic medals does Rory McIlroy have?

World No. 1 golfer Rory McIlroy is a member of the European Tour and the PGA Tour. The three-time major champion has held the top position in the rankings for over 100 weeks now.

McIlroy is a phenomenal golfer who topped the World Amateur Rankings and remained in that position for one week in 2007. While his success is not limited to the Tours, Rory has also proudly represented his country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but missed out on a medal.

Rory Mcilroy (Image via Getty)

The talented golfer was a part of the epic seven-way playoff at Kasumigaseki Country Club for the bronze medal but was eliminated on the third extra shot. However, he has now set his sights on the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Speaking about the 2024 Olympics, Rory said:

"It makes me even more determined going to Paris and try to pick me one up ( a medal). It's disappointing going away from here without any hardware. I've been saying all day I never tried so hard in my life to finish third."

McIlroy went on to say:

"It has been a great experience, today was a great day to be up there in contention for a medal, certainly had a different feeling to it than expected. As I said, I'm already looking forward to three years' time and trying to go at least one better but hopefully three better."

Rory also shared his first Olympic experience. He said:

"I made some comments before that were probably uneducated and impulsive, but coming here experiencing it, seeing, feeling everything that goes on, not just Olympics golf but the Olympics in general, that sort of Olympic spirit's definitely bitten me, and I'm excited about how this week' turned out and excited for the future."

Rory McIlroy's professional career

Rory McIlroy was born on May 4, 1989, in Holywood, Northern Ireland, to Rossie McDonald and Gerry McIlroy.

He learned golf from his father, who excelled in the game and played at a scratch handicap level. Rory then joined Holywood Golf Club at the age of seven and became the club's youngest member.

His father, Gerry, was his biggest support, and he held down several jobs to support Rory's golf career. His mother also worked extra shifts to support her son's golf development.

Rory McIlroy earned success at a very young age. When he was 15, McIlroy represented his country at the 2004 European Boys' Team Championship and won the Junior Ryder Cup against the United States.

His professional journey began in 2018, as he turned 18 and quickly established himself on the European Tour. Rory won his first tour in 2009 and registered his first PGA Tour victory in 2010.

McIlroy later became the youngest player to reach €10 million in career earnings from European and PGA Tour tournaments. He has represented Great Britain and Ireland in various tournaments around the globe.

With 35 professional wins, Rory McIlroy is one of the most successful golfers in the world. He will team up with Tiger Woods at The Match on December 10, 2022, to take on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

