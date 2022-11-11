LIV Golf ‘in talks’ to replace CEO Greg Norman

LIV Golf is in a significant transition period, taking some big steps. According to reports, the Saudi-backed series is in talks to replace controversial chief executive Greg Norman.

Norman, the CEO of LIV and commissioner of its new league, is reportedly under fire. Despite being the face of LIV's inaugural season, the former golfer is said to be replaced by a fresh candidate. According to reports, the Saudi circuit is looking to bring former Taylormade CEO Mark King as its new leader.

LIV may potentially bring in someone else to replace Greg Norman

Greg Norman's position is at risk. Former Taylormade CEO Mark King has attended several LIV events throughout the year and has been in talks with the series officials. King reportedly met the governor of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, and is said to have talked about a prospective role in the series.

Being a well-respected name in the world of golf, King seems like an apt replacement for Norman if he is ousted. The former Taylormade CEO is famous for leading the company's growth from $276million to over £1.75billion during his tenure. A proven name in the business field, King, would fit right in at the forefront of LIV, forcing Norman to take up a different role.

Greg Norman's reputation doesn't help his case. The Australian has proven to be a polarizing figure during his CEO tenure. The former world No. 1 has made multiple statements that stirred controversies. In May, Norman was slammed over backing Saudi Arabia's dismal human rights record. In defense, he said,

"We've all made mistakes."

However, it goes without saying that the former golfer has been a significant factor in LIV's rise in the past year. The Aussie led the breakaway circuit and helped it lure in some of golf's biggest names from the PGA Tour. He also played a significant role in the fight against the American circuit, even sacrificing his own legacy. However, one of his biggest shortcomings was LIV's failure to secure a TV deal for its events.

LIV Golf denies reports about changing Greg Norman's role

Despite the uproar, LIV Golf representatives deny reports that CEO Greg Norman is being replaced. According to the Telegraph, former TaylorMade CEO Mark King is being discussed as the new CEO of the rebel series. However, LIV officials have said that the report on Norman being moved "upstairs" with a different role is incorrect.

"Greg Norman is our CEO and Commissioner. Any suggestion that changes are being made to Greg's title or role is patently false," said Majed Al-Sorour, LIV's managing director, according to Sports Illustrated.

It is pertinent to note that LIV Golf wasn't Greg Norman's first big move. The former world No.1 first tried to launch a revolutionary series called the World Golf Tour in 1994. He tried to do it with the backing of Fox Sports. It was a similar endeavor to LIV with limited-field, big-money tournaments. However, the then-PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem effectively fought it off.

With LIV Golf set to become a 14-tournament league next year, fans can only wonder if Norman will be at the helm.

