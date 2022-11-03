“So you want the Saudis to own golf” – Fans react to Phil Mickelson’s post thanking LIV Golf for ‘evolution’ in the sport

The inaugural edition of the LIV Golf Invitational Series ended on Sunday, October 30. Phil Mickelson couldn’t help but express his joy over the success of the newly-introduced series.

Following LIV Golf’s season-ending Team Championship event in Miami, Mickelson took to social media to applaud the same. The 2021 PGA Tour champion noted that the $255m series 'renewed' his passion for the game and he looked forward to the 2023 season.

Despite having a season to forget, Phil Mickelson said that he was positive about LIV Golf. The six-time major champion, who stirred a major controversy with his remarks about working with the 'scary' Saudis, said that he was 'proud and happy' to be a part of the series.

Dubbing the series an 'evolution in professional golf', he also thanked his fellow players, fans, and teammates.

Sharing a series of photos from the event, Phil Mickelson tweeted:

“Thank you to my fellow players, fans, teammates, and especially everyone at @LIVGolfInv - I’m so proud and happy to be a part of this evolution in professional golf. My passion for the game has been renewed, and I can’t wait for LIV Golf Season 2.”

However, fans online didn’t all agree with Mickelson. While a few jumped in support of the golfer, many others slammed him for the post. Multiple Twitter users came forward to call him out for his association with the Saudi Arabian administration.

Here's how golf fans reacted to Phil Mickelson’s post:

John O'Donnell @jalko4 @PhilMickelson @LIVGolfInv So you want the Saudis to own golf where you would not take your family, disgraceful and anti-American just to pay off gambling debts. @PhilMickelson @LIVGolfInv So you want the Saudis to own golf where you would not take your family, disgraceful and anti-American just to pay off gambling debts.

KG @itsOkayG2 @PhilMickelson @LIVGolfInv phil...please shut up...you know damn well you dont even believe that...are you even sure yall will be back next year??? cant imagine the saudi's are happy with your 15 fan turn out every event lolol #loserleague @PhilMickelson @LIVGolfInv phil...please shut up...you know damn well you dont even believe that...are you even sure yall will be back next year??? cant imagine the saudi's are happy with your 15 fan turn out every event lolol #loserleague

Andy Lack @adplacksports @PhilMickelson @LIVGolfInv I mean you literally had one of the most iconic major wins of the last 50 years right before going to LIV. Your passion for the game needed to be renewed? @PhilMickelson @LIVGolfInv I mean you literally had one of the most iconic major wins of the last 50 years right before going to LIV. Your passion for the game needed to be renewed?

LT @LarryTerreri @PhilMickelson @LIVGolfInv So sad to see you go from one of the most beloved athletes of all time to where you are now. It sounds like you are trying to sell yourself and justify being bought and paid for at this point in your career. Most thought you were better than that. Money talks. Really big money @PhilMickelson @LIVGolfInv So sad to see you go from one of the most beloved athletes of all time to where you are now. It sounds like you are trying to sell yourself and justify being bought and paid for at this point in your career. Most thought you were better than that. Money talks. Really big money

Bandwagon Sports @wagon_sports @PhilMickelson @LIVGolfInv Genuine question: what is the "evolution" that liv brings? That the golfers make more money?? Its still just golf, and a much worse product, at that. @PhilMickelson @LIVGolfInv Genuine question: what is the "evolution" that liv brings? That the golfers make more money?? Its still just golf, and a much worse product, at that.

WolfGolf @WolfGolf1971 @PhilMickelson @LIVGolfInv Sad - you were once so admired and respected @PhilMickelson @LIVGolfInv Sad - you were once so admired and respected

G Harrison @Harrisonfresh @PhilMickelson @LIVGolfInv History will judge you, not me. Wish you could take it all back, will miss seeing you in Augusta. @PhilMickelson @LIVGolfInv History will judge you, not me. Wish you could take it all back, will miss seeing you in Augusta. 😕

Lakeshow44 @Lakeshow62 @PhilMickelson @LIVGolfInv I used to be a big fan Phil, don’t care now…sad @PhilMickelson @LIVGolfInv I used to be a big fan Phil, don’t care now…sad

jpd @aka_JPD @PhilMickelson @LIVGolfInv Did your bookie dictate this yes or no @PhilMickelson @LIVGolfInv Did your bookie dictate this yes or no

Betterman @betterman4evr @PhilMickelson @LIVGolfInv Sorry Phil, one of favorite athletes of the past, I can’t justify what LIV has done to golf. You are destroying the game unfortunately. Hope the money was worth it @PhilMickelson @LIVGolfInv Sorry Phil, one of favorite athletes of the past, I can’t justify what LIV has done to golf. You are destroying the game unfortunately. Hope the money was worth it

It is pertinent to note that this isn’t the first time Phil Mickelson has been attacked for speaking in favor of LIV Golf. The ace golfer has been on the receiving end of harsh criticism ever since he joined the Saudi-backed series back in June.

Mickelson, who reportedly signed a multi-year $200m contract, went on to sue the PGA Tour for suspending him and his fellow LIV golfers. The 52-year-old golfer seems to be at home in LIV.

Despite having a bad season with no particular results to show, Mickelson is set to return once again to LIV in 2023. He will continue as the captain of the Hy Flyers GC, a team on the breakaway tour as the series rebrands itself as the LIV Golf League.

Phil Mickelson turns commentator at LIV Golf final

Mickelson tried his hand at golf commentary at the Team Championship in Miami. In what could be seen as an attempt to popularize the event among fans, the ace golfer joined pro commentators in the studio at the event.

Interestingly, he turned out to be a natural and ended up getting high praise from his desk mates, including LIV Golf commentator Arlo White. Praising the American, White said that Mickelson’s skill on the mic was 'as good as it gets'.

It should be noted that the six-time major champion’s bad form carried onto the team championship and his side were knocked out on day one of the event. Mickelson found his way to the commentary box as his former Ryder Cup teammate Dustin Johnson and his 4Aces team took the win.

