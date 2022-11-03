“So you want the Saudis to own golf” – Fans react to Phil Mickelson’s post thanking LIV Golf for ‘evolution’ in the sport

The inaugural edition of the LIV Golf Invitational Series ended on Sunday, October 30. Phil Mickelson couldn’t help but express his joy over the success of the newly-introduced series.
Following LIV Golf’s season-ending Team Championship event in Miami, Mickelson took to social media to applaud the same. The 2021 PGA Tour champion noted that the $255m series 'renewed' his passion for the game and he looked forward to the 2023 season.
Despite having a season to forget, Phil Mickelson said that he was positive about LIV Golf. The six-time major champion, who stirred a major controversy with his remarks about working with the 'scary' Saudis, said that he was 'proud and happy' to be a part of the series.
Dubbing the series an 'evolution in professional golf', he also thanked his fellow players, fans, and teammates.
Sharing a series of photos from the event, Phil Mickelson tweeted:
“Thank you to my fellow players, fans, teammates, and especially everyone at @LIVGolfInv - I’m so proud and happy to be a part of this evolution in professional golf. My passion for the game has been renewed, and I can’t wait for LIV Golf Season 2.”
However, fans online didn’t all agree with Mickelson. While a few jumped in support of the golfer, many others slammed him for the post. Multiple Twitter users came forward to call him out for his association with the Saudi Arabian administration.
Here's how golf fans reacted to Phil Mickelson’s post:
It is pertinent to note that this isn’t the first time Phil Mickelson has been attacked for speaking in favor of LIV Golf. The ace golfer has been on the receiving end of harsh criticism ever since he joined the Saudi-backed series back in June.
Mickelson, who reportedly signed a multi-year $200m contract, went on to sue the PGA Tour for suspending him and his fellow LIV golfers. The 52-year-old golfer seems to be at home in LIV.
Despite having a bad season with no particular results to show, Mickelson is set to return once again to LIV in 2023. He will continue as the captain of the Hy Flyers GC, a team on the breakaway tour as the series rebrands itself as the LIV Golf League.
Phil Mickelson turns commentator at LIV Golf final
Mickelson tried his hand at golf commentary at the Team Championship in Miami. In what could be seen as an attempt to popularize the event among fans, the ace golfer joined pro commentators in the studio at the event.
Interestingly, he turned out to be a natural and ended up getting high praise from his desk mates, including LIV Golf commentator Arlo White. Praising the American, White said that Mickelson’s skill on the mic was 'as good as it gets'.
It should be noted that the six-time major champion’s bad form carried onto the team championship and his side were knocked out on day one of the event. Mickelson found his way to the commentary box as his former Ryder Cup teammate Dustin Johnson and his 4Aces team took the win.