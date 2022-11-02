Phil Mickelson has been the face of LIV Golf ever since his defection to the series in June. The golfer has been representing the rebel series in different spaces and working to popularize it among fans.

In one such attempt, the former PGA Tour tried his hand at golf commentary. Surprisingly, Mickelson turned out to be a natural at it. The ace golfer was heavily praised by LIV Golf commentator Arlo White for his commentary skills.

White came forward to laud the American marquee player and said that his work on the mic was 'as good as it gets'. Reacting to Mickelson’s commentary at the LIV Golf Team Championship event in Miami, LIV Golf commentator Arlo White was all in praise.

He tweeted:

"Half an hour on air with @PhilMickelson was as good as I’ve experienced in sports broadcasting. Golf nuts and aspiring broadcasters alike, go back and watch/listen."

The tweet went viral with fans agreeing to the comment. Many came forward to state that the golfer’s decades of experience and knowledge helped him become a natural at the position. Meanwhile, a few others also praised Mickelson for his enthusiasm and his approach to new parts of the game like commentary.

Phil Mickelson turns commentator at LIV Golf final

Phil Mickelson joined the Saudi-backed series earlier this year. The six-time major champion has been a standout figure in the series ever since but had a forgettable season. The golfer’s struggles carried on until this weekend at the Trump National Doral in Miami as well.

The American star and his Hy Flyers teammates were knocked out of the breakaway circuit's team championship on day one of the event. Cameron Smith's Punch GC defeated the ace golfer’s side.

Following this, the 52-year-old made the move into the commentary box for the rest of the weekend. He joined commentator White, who covered the Premier League for NBC Sports prior to a move to LIV.

Mickelson made the most out of the experience. He commented as his former Ryder Cup teammate Dustin Johnson and his 4Aces team took the win at the season-ending Team Championship event.

Phil Mickelson on LIV Golf

Phil Mickelson has been the face of the Saudi-backed series’ face in its fight against the PGA Tour. But why did Mickelson move to LIV in the first place? It turns out, the golfer had his fair share of differences with the American circuit and it became a major reason he defected.

The golfer, who reportedly bagged around $200 million for his move, also lauded the growth the rebel series showed in its inaugural season.

Speaking about LIV, Phil Mickelson said, as per the Mirror:

"I’m pretty surprised at how far LIV has come because there was a lot of uncertainty, like who would play in London. You look at the strength of the league now and you have a lot of really strong players and you have a lot of really strong characters in the game."

He added:

"Whether you love them or hate them, there’s a lot of guys here that people want to see. I think there’s a lot of possibilities and I’m not sure how it’ll play out."

Mickelson reiterated that LIV Golf was 'here to stay' and the series had the ability to attract even more PGA Tour members for the upcoming seasons.

