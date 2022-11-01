What driver does Phil Mickelson use in 2022?

US golfer Phil Mickelson is one of the biggest names in golf with 45 PGA Tour wins and six major championship titles to his name. In 2021, he became the oldest player to win the PGA Championship at 50 years, 11 months, and 7 days of age. He has also won the Masters a total of three times. This year, he defected from the PGA Tour to join the controversial LIV Golf series.

Fans and budding golfers are always curious to know which equipment world-class players use. Likewise, people always want to know what clubs Phil Mickelson carries in his golf bag—especially since Lefty's club choices have gone through a drastic change since he joined LIV Golf.

Mickelson lost many sponsors after joining the Saudi-backed league and his sponsorship deal with Callaway was put on hold. Since he was essentially a free agent, he was free to use different branded clubs. But when it came to selecting his driver, he swore by Callaway's Rogue ST MAX LS. He has fitted his driver with 7.5 degrees of loft and a Fujikura Ventus Red 6X shaft.

Lefty is not the only one using this driver as it has gathered the likes of some great golfers such as Jon Rahm, Xander Schaufelle, and Abraham Ancer, amongst others. In fact, 11 Rogue ST MAX drivers were in play at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where only 38 players were competing at the limited field event.

Earlier, Phil Mickelson used Callaway's Epic Speed driver with only 5.25 degrees to hit a longer and better shot. He also employed a 47.9 inch shaft to hit as much distance as possible. It is unknown if his new driver is this long.

Which blade putter did Phil Mickelson use at the 2021 PGA Championship?

Phil Mickelson at the U.S. Open - Preview Day 3 (Image via Getty Images/Jared C. Tilton)

When Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship in 2021, his iconic blade prototype grabbed as many headlines as his victory.

He had Callaway Golf create a custom blade putter just for him. The flat stick was developed by the company's senior product designer for putters in collaboration with Gerrit Pon, who was Mickelson's clubmaker in the business.

The center of gravity of a typical blade putter with a long hosel is usually a little bit closer to the heel. Mickelson's putter was created with the goal of bringing the center of gravity closer to the center of the face.

To make the adjustment, some of the steel in the heel was removed and replaced with lighter aluminum. Additionally, the designers increased its weight by employing heavier tungsten in the toe region. It also has a milled. It is more upright and offset than the gamer Mickelson used before.

However, while this putter enjoyed a long run in his bag, Mickelson only actually used it for a short period of time in early 2022.

