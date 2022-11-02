Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces squad set for an overhaul after LIV Golf win

The inaugural season of the LIV Golf series concluded with the Team Championship event in Miami on Sunday, October 30. The event saw individual champion Dustin Johnson's 4Aces, the number one seed, take the championship title.

The 4Aces side led by Johnson consists of Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, and Talor Gooch. The team took on the likes of Punch GC, Smash GC, and Stinger GC in the LIV Golf Miami event and emerged victorious. With the victory, the teammates also split the $16 million winner's purse.

LIV Golf is currently in its offseason. The inaugural season of the Saudi-backed series came to an end as the golfers headed for a proposed break of three months. While the players rest, the teams seem to be at work to strengthen their sides. With LIV set to become a 14-event series from 2023, teams including champion 4Aces are looking to form a stronger roster.

Dustin Johnson’s 4 Aces to replace Talor Gooch with Peter Uihlein

According to an ESPN report, 4 Aces GC captain Dustin Johnson is ready to shake up his team ahead of the upcoming season. As per the publication’s sources, the team is looking to offload Talor Gooch and replace him with Peter Uihlein. This comes only two days after the team captured the rebel series’ first Team Championship at Trump National Doral in Miami.

As per reports, Gooch, who played an important role in the team’s win, is set to move to the Niblicks GC, captained by Bubba Watson. Johnson's squad will replace the outgoing player with Peter Uihlein, who finished third in the individual points race.

Uihlein, a former World No. 1 amateur, rose to attention by winning the 2010 US Amateur championship. The golfer is one of the top names on LIV’s roster and landed a $4 million bonus from the rebel series with his strong performance. Uihlein is currently ranked 343rd in the Official World Golf Rankings. The golfer earned over $12.8 million from the LIV Golf season, making him one of the most successful players.

The American came close to taking the win at the LIV Chicago event. However, he settled for a second-place finish as Cameron Smith took the win. He also lost a major playoff in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to Brooks Koepka.

It is pertinent to note that Gooch also had a good debut season at LIV. The golfer finished 11th overall on the series. However, he will now make way for Uihlein as the team looks to continue its strong run in 2023. Meanwhile, Patrick Reed, who finished fourth, and Pat Perez, who finished 52nd, are expected to remain in the 4Aces roster in 2023.

Dustin Johnson's earns $35 million from LIV Golf

Much like his team, Dustin Johnson had a strong season in the first edition of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. The golfer became the first individual champion of the series and also led 4Aces to the Team Championship title. The golfer earned around $35 million in prize money from the rebel series.

It is pertinent to note that Johnson was already once one of the richest golfers in the world when he joined LIV Golf. The 24-time PGA Tour winner was a major signing for the Saudi-backed series. As per reports, the golfer, who has a net worth of $100 million, earned around $67 million as a signing bonus to join LIV. Following the switch, the 38-year-old became the MVP of the series by topping the money leaders list and winning the Individual and Team Championship.

