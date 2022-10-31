LIV Golf shares plans for 2023, prepares to transition to 14-event league

LIV Golf’s inaugural season came to an end on Sunday. Individual champion Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces side won the controversial series’ Team Championship in Miami. As LIV golfers head to a three-month break, LIV Golf officials have now come out to reveal some major changes to the existing series.

The Saudi-backed series officials met with media personnel in Miami to explain the proposed changes. Holding a meeting ahead of Saturday’s semi-final matchups of the Team Championship, officials laid out the series’ plans for the future. Speaking at the meeting, the officials went on to state that LIV Golf is set to expand to a 14-events series.

LIV Golf shares expansion plans for 2023

According to LIV officials, the series is set to get a major revamp ahead of its second season. Following the success of its inaugural season, the Saudi-backed series is now aiming for a changed business model that meets the quality of the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL. The officials sounded positive about bettering the revenue stream by franchising their teams.

As per the officials present at the media meeting on Saturday, LIV is set to explore new paths in income. The circuit, which is currently solely funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, is now planning to expand. Speaking about the same, LIV Golf Chief Operating Officer Atul Khosla said that the series is set to grow at a conceptual level.

He said:

“Our belief is that, it might not be from the get go, but people understand team sports. They play team sports… Yes, they have a favorite player as well, it is no different from anywhere else, but they do relate to being associated with a team. We feel like that trend can continue in golf, as well… The concept I understand is new in golf, but the inherent human nature of our aspect of wanting to associate with the team, that is not.”

As per the official, LIV aims to add to the professional golf experience with other forms of entertainment. The series, which started with no cuts, shotgun start events and music playing throughout the round, is now looking to expand to newer territories. Khosla went on to add that the series will focus more on branding and commercializing as it becomes a 14-event series in 2023.

Here are the changes listed by LIV officials

As for the scheduled changes, the LIV Golf series will transition to the LIV Golf League in 2023 with 48 players in 12 team franchises playing a 14-event schedule. With this, the series will expand to newer territories including “North and Latin Americas, Asia, Australia, the Middle East and Europe.”

The event is expected to scrap some of its events from the United States and make potential stops in Australia, South Africa, and England. Meanwhile, the series also plans to invite new players to join the league. While Khosla didn’t provide details on how many new players may join, he did state that each team in the league will have a designated substitute in 2023. This is expected to be a big name signing as well.

Now, for the most unique change in the series’ format, LIV Golf will have a quasi-transfer market when it becomes a league. As per reports, the league will allow players to move between teams for a period of time after the Team Championship, much like in other sports including soccer.

Along with this, the series is also set to expand its prize purse. The LIV league is expected to have $405 million in total prize purses in 2023. The team budget is also set to increase. As the series gets a major overhaul, LIV executives have also stated that they will ensure a TV broadcasting deal before the 2023 season begins. Officials have taken it up as a milestone target.

