LIV Golf announces new change, allows rangefinders for team championship in Miami 

Earlier this year, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said the series would change the sport forever. Following this, the Australian announced that the Saudi-backed series would allow golfers to wear shorts at the event. Series officials have yet another change to the format allowing rangefinders.

Ahead of LIV Golf’s season-ending team championship event in Trump Doral, Miami, the series has now announced that golfers will be allowed to use electronic rangefinders.

LIV Golf allows rangefinders at Miami

LIV Golf’s shake-up of golf doesn’t seem likely to end anytime soon. The series has now come out with a major announcement that has allowed rangefinders to be in play. Per the officials, gadgets that allow users to measure distances on the field will be permitted at the championship event in Miami.

Laser rangefinders or GPS units are often used to accurately determine how far the player is from the hole. The use of laser rangefinders helps increase professional golfers’ precision on the field. However, many traditional golf fans are upset at this change.

The “innovative” Saudi-backed series first grabbed attention when it was announced with 54-hole events, no cuts, and shotgun starts. Now, they are also introducing rangefinders. While players can use the device, elevation change calculations (slope reading) will remain prohibited.

LIV Golf made the official announcement on social media. A tweet from the official communications handle read:

“For #LIVGolfMiami Team Championship 2022, Distance Measuring Devices are permitted during the tournament for obtaining information on distance. Please note: Measuring elevation changes are prohibited.”

It is pertinent to note that rangefinders were allowed during the 2021 PGA Championship.

LIV Golf Team Championship set to tee off in Miami

After a successful regular season, LIV golfers have arrived in Miami for the finale. The season-ending team championship is set to be held from October 28 to 30 at the Trump Doral, a golf club owned by former US President Donald Trump. The inaugural season of the Saudi-backed series will end with a $50 million event.

The event will feature all of LIV Golf’s 12 four-person teams per the format. The event, held in a seeded format, will have a quarterfinal, semifinal, and final. The teams will compete for the $16 million winner’s prize.

The event runners-up will take $8 million, and the team finishing third will win $6 million. Interestingly, a minimum sum of $1 million will be paid to the teams that exit on Day 1.

Teams for the LIV Golf team championship

4 Aces GC - Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, and Pat Perez.

- Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, and Pat Perez. Hy Flyers GC - Phil Mickelson, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff, and Cameron Tringale.

- Phil Mickelson, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff, and Cameron Tringale. Punch GC - Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, and Wade Ormsby.

- Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, and Wade Ormsby. Cleeks GC - Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Laurie Canter, and Richard Bland.

- Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Laurie Canter, and Richard Bland. Iron Heads GC - Kevin Na, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai, and Sihwan Kim.

- Kevin Na, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai, and Sihwan Kim. Smash GC - Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Peter Uihlein, Chase Koepka

- Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Peter Uihlein, Chase Crushers GC - Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, and Anirban Lahiri.

- Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, and Anirban Lahiri. Majesticks GC - Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, and Sam Horsfield.

- Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, and Sam Horsfield. Stinger GC - Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, and Hennie Du Plessis.

- Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, and Hennie Du Plessis. Fireballs GC - Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, and Eugenio Chacarra.

- Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, and Eugenio Chacarra. Niblicks GC - Bubba Watson (non-playing captain), Harold Varner III, Hudson Swafford, James Piot, and Turk Pettit.

- Bubba Watson (non-playing captain), Harold Varner III, Hudson Swafford, James Piot, and Turk Pettit. Torque GC - Joaquin Niemann, Scott Vincent, Adrian Otaegui, and Jediah Morgan.

Following the event, LIV golfers will go into a three-month break. The 2023 season of the rebel series is scheduled to start in February.

